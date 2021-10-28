Portage canal dredging completed on time

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Entact was the contractor for the project and the project manager was Adam Ewert. He said when dredging bodies of water they find all kinds of things like washing machines, an engine block and lots of man-made trash.

Inman said the most interesting thing found during this dredging was an old Ruger 10/22 rifle which was turned over to the Portage Police Department.

“There were also several bowling balls and old bottles,” Inman said.

Inman said the multi-use path running alongside the canal is not yet completed. The path has a subbase which will be paved next year. Inman said the city of Portage and WisDOT will handle the paving. There are snow fences installed along the trail to restrict use until it is paved.

At a listening session earlier this month, Portage Mayor Rick Dodd said the dredging is a huge project for the city and a small park will be added near the canal to make it more appealing.

Portage and WisDOT will be asking for bids in the near future regarding the park. It will include paving the path, adding benches and lighting.

Portage’s former public works director Aaron Jahncke said a major goal of the project was to make the canal more accessible for recreational purposes such as kayaking and other paddling sports.