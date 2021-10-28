Portage canal dredging completed on time

The Portage Canal dredging project was completed ahead of schedule in September. There is still work scheduled for completion next year.
The dredging stretches from Adams Street to the railroad bridge. The canal stretches from the Historic Indian Agency House through Portage all the way to the Wisconsin River.
Two other sections of the canal were dredged in 2006 and 2016. According to the DNR, this is the first time the canal was fully dredged since 1927.
Water Resource Engineer with the DNR Scott Inman oversaw the dredging project. Dredging the canal was a process of removing almost 100 years of sediment from the canal along with overgrown trees and other shrubbery.
In March, Inman estimated 30,000 cubic yards of the canal will be dredged. In an interview this week, he confirmed that number and said 47,200 tons of sediment was removed by the dredging process.
But it wasn’t just sediment they had removed.
“The project treated 1.3 million gallons of contaminated water,” Inman said.
An excavator was placed on a platform on the canal. That excavator picked up the sediment and dumped it into a floating metal bin in the canal. The sediment was then moved to the staging area where it was dried. Once the sediment was dried, it was loaded onto a truck and transported to a landfill.
Entact was the contractor for the project and the project manager was Adam Ewert. He said when dredging bodies of water they find all kinds of things like washing machines, an engine block and lots of man-made trash.
Inman said the most interesting thing found during this dredging was an old Ruger 10/22 rifle which was turned over to the Portage Police Department.
“There were also several bowling balls and old bottles,” Inman said.
Inman said the multi-use path running alongside the canal is not yet completed. The path has a subbase which will be paved next year. Inman said the city of Portage and WisDOT will handle the paving. There are snow fences installed along the trail to restrict use until it is paved.
At a listening session earlier this month, Portage Mayor Rick Dodd said the dredging is a huge project for the city and a small park will be added near the canal to make it more appealing.
Portage and WisDOT will be asking for bids in the near future regarding the park. It will include paving the path, adding benches and lighting.
Portage’s former public works director Aaron Jahncke said a major goal of the project was to make the canal more accessible for recreational purposes such as kayaking and other paddling sports.
Inman said the canal is generally about three to four feet deep. However, near the culverts at Adams Street, it is shallower and then gets deeper further downstream.
“The project has been a wonderful partnership among the DNR, City, and WisDOT,” Inman said. “The project has achieved the goals of remediating the contaminated sediment and facilitating the installation of the multi-use path. This has resulted in a dramatic improvement of the canal as a rescore for the community.”