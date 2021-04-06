Portage Canal dredging will continue

Crews began dredging a segment of the Portage Canal in March and will continue through construction season.
Sediment from the canal will be processed at a site on East Mullett Street. It will then be dried and sent to a landfill.
Department of Natural Resources Water Resources Engineer Scott Inman said they are just starting to dredge the canal, a process that could continue into November.
“Right now, we’re about 3% done,” Inman said. “That’s about 900 cubic yards so far. This will take several months. There will be a total of 30,000 cubic yards dredged in the canal."
This canal is being dredged from Adams Street to the Canadian National Railroad Bridge. Inman most of the work so far has been dredging and prep work to get access to the canal.
“We set up a temporary dam to allow the marine equipment access in the canal because the canal is so shallow,” Inman said. “So far most of the dredging has been done next to the East Mullett Street site to unload other equipment.”
This project has been in the works for 15 years. It began with planning in the early 2000s. At that time the project was slated to cost $4.3 million but that cost has almost doubled since then.
“In 2006, restoration started with restoration work from the Wisconsin River to Adams Street,” Portage Public Works Director Aaron Jahncke said. “Then in 2016 the canal was dredged from Adams Street and Wisconsin Street.”
Jahncke started working with Inman, who was part of the 2016 dredging, in late 2018 to plan for this second phase of the canal restoration project.
The DNR reported the cost will be $7.4 million, with Portage responsible for over $1.2 million. The city received a grant to offset the funds but will still need to borrow over $500,000 to complete the project.
The Portage canal, owned by the DNR, dates back to the mid-1800s and was completed in 1876. Inman said records show there was dredging of the canal in 1916 and 1927. He added there were dredging events also in 1902.
The records are not clear what section of the canal or if the entire canal was dredged almost a century ago.
“What is clear is that it has been a long time,” Inman said.
Inman explained there used to be industrial buildings along the canal for years, including a woolen mill that used to dye socks in the canal and other businesses would discharge into canal.
“This was all before environmental regulations,” Inman said. “Portage developed around the canal and many industries discharged into the canal."
The canal has metal contamination which will be cleaned up by the dredging as sediment is removed. Along with the sediment, fallen trees and loose branches will be removed first from the canal, Jahncke said.
Next year the Department of Transportation will build a multi-use recreational trail along the canal.
Jahncke said the canal connects the Fox and Wisconsin Rivers and will allow people to canoe to the Wisconsin River or in the other direction possibly all the way to Green Bay. However, the canal is not just for recreational purposes.
“About a third of the city’s storm water is collected in the canal and then goes to the Fox River,” Jahncke said. “When people say it needs to be drained, they don’t know it’s importance to the city’s infrastructure.”
Jahncke said the cost of installing pipes to drain storm water from Portage would be too high to even consider. The dredging of the canal will help with the flow of storm water.
“I’m happy this project reaching its conclusion and has realized the vision that was had back in 2006 is becoming real in 2021,” Jahncke said.
Inman noted the size of the project and importance of project.
“This is going to be one of the biggest remediation events and it has been in the works for a long time,” Inman said. “The canal will once again be a great piece of the local community.”