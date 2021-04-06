Portage Canal dredging will continue

Crews began dredging a segment of the Portage Canal in March and will continue through construction season.

Sediment from the canal will be processed at a site on East Mullett Street. It will then be dried and sent to a landfill.

Department of Natural Resources Water Resources Engineer Scott Inman said they are just starting to dredge the canal, a process that could continue into November.

“Right now, we’re about 3% done,” Inman said. “That’s about 900 cubic yards so far. This will take several months. There will be a total of 30,000 cubic yards dredged in the canal."

This canal is being dredged from Adams Street to the Canadian National Railroad Bridge. Inman most of the work so far has been dredging and prep work to get access to the canal.

“We set up a temporary dam to allow the marine equipment access in the canal because the canal is so shallow,” Inman said. “So far most of the dredging has been done next to the East Mullett Street site to unload other equipment.”

This project has been in the works for 15 years. It began with planning in the early 2000s. At that time the project was slated to cost $4.3 million but that cost has almost doubled since then.