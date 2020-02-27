Portage Center for the Arts completes project that's 'for everyone in the community'

Portage Center for the Arts is celebrating the completion of several improvements that ensure no one is excluded from the facility.
“From the push-button front door and vertical lift to the drinking fountain, everything is ADA-accessible now,” Executive Director Heidi Royal said.
PCA opened improvements to the public in a celebration Wednesday where participants enjoyed a significantly improved Adams Street entrance with more foyer space, oak doors, an Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible restroom and more.
Staff and PCA board members emphasized their fundraising efforts for the construction are not yet complete: The center still needs to raise $75,000 for the $280,000 project and has utilized a loan to cover the expenses exceeding its balance.
The center has received more than $300,000 in contributions to its capital campaign since 2014, leading to the installation of a new roof about two years later.
“We’re all just tremendously excited about the improvements because they’re absolutely beautiful,” said Sandy Gunderson, who sits on the Capital Campaign Committee along with her husband and civil engineer, Dave Gunderson. Dave Gunderson, retired president of Gunderson Construction, drew up the construction plans and provided construction management to PCA free of charge.
You have free articles remaining.
Sandy Gunderson said other improvements included new carpeting in the theater and more space in the theater seating area. During construction PCA removed 29 seats to meet fire code, “but the net effect of that is more space for people to walk around,” she said.
The theater now seats 258 with a total occupancy capacity of 290. Throughout the year, the center hosts art galleries, music performances, theater productions, youth theater workshops, student recitals and more.
“This is a gem for our city and that includes our youth theater programming which is really a shining star, nationally," said PCA board member and co-chairman of the property committee Dennis Dorn. "We’re so thankful that the community supports us.”
PCA, about a year and a half ago, met with several people with physical limitations to get their input on the ADA improvements, Dorn said, which had impacted decisions including a self-closing door to its new bathroom. “These were the things most of us don’t think about and they were very helpful to us. The whole phase is exciting because it relates to our mission of bringing the arts to everyone in the community, whether they’re young or old or physically limited or not.”
Dorn said construction crews honored the original design of the building with arched windows and an exposed brick patch in the back of the building to remind people of what the exterior looked like originally. It opened as First Presbyterian Church in 1855, according to the center’s president, Betty Koutzke. The Baptists owned and occupied it from 1892 to 1938 and The Assembly of God owned it until 1987. Portage Center for the Arts’ founders then acquired it from the church and opened the Zona Gale Center, its name until it changed to the current one in 2003.
Someday soon, phase three of the capital campaign will increase PCA’s backstage storage and replace or improve the backstage entrance and stairwell on the southwest side of the building, which is estimated to cost $150,000, Royal said. Plans for phase four, at an undetermined cost, would improve the center’s uninsulated and cramped “soundbooth,” where the lightboard, soundboard, microphones, microphone stands and other controls are kept for performances.
Simultaneous to the construction but separately funded were light, sound and projection system upgrades. The center recently purchased and installed a theater light control board and new audio system, giving the center “more abilities for bigger and better shows,” technician Craig Radi said at the open house.
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.