Portage Center for the Arts completes project that's 'for everyone in the community'

Sandy Gunderson said other improvements included new carpeting in the theater and more space in the theater seating area. During construction PCA removed 29 seats to meet fire code, “but the net effect of that is more space for people to walk around,” she said.

The theater now seats 258 with a total occupancy capacity of 290. Throughout the year, the center hosts art galleries, music performances, theater productions, youth theater workshops, student recitals and more.

“This is a gem for our city and that includes our youth theater programming which is really a shining star, nationally," said PCA board member and co-chairman of the property committee Dennis Dorn. "We’re so thankful that the community supports us.”

PCA, about a year and a half ago, met with several people with physical limitations to get their input on the ADA improvements, Dorn said, which had impacted decisions including a self-closing door to its new bathroom. “These were the things most of us don’t think about and they were very helpful to us. The whole phase is exciting because it relates to our mission of bringing the arts to everyone in the community, whether they’re young or old or physically limited or not.”