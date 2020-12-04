Portage Center for the Arts debuts new signs

A drive by Portage Center for the Arts, at the corner of East Cook and Adams Streets, yields a extra color these days, with the addition of new signage on the south and west faces of the building, as well as a facelift to existing signage.
"We began considering signage options several years ago at the beginning of our three-phase capital campaign project, but decided to wait until the majority of construction was complete before installing," said executive director Heidi Royal.
Last spring, committee chair Carol Ziehmke reached out to local artist Roberta Condon to inquire whether she would be interested in working on designs for the sign project.
Condon originally designed the three existing signs, termed a triptych, on the Adams Street side of the building, along with artist Chris Dreyer, as part of a 20-year anniversary design competition in 2007. The triptych had been touched up over the years, but had reached its end of life and needed to be replaced.
The signs, which are set into three of the building's original arched brick windows, honored the building's origins circa 1854, as well as writer Zona Gale, the first woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1921, for whom PCA's theater is named.
"The three original designs used an art nouveau design that would have been popular during Zona Gale's time, and the time of the building. The words were inspired by artist/writer/monk Thomas Merton, but they were turned around to reflect the thoughts of a viewer seeing art, drama, and hearing music. The faces were the comedy mask, the tragedy mask, and the middle face was a woman representing Zona Gale," Condon said.
As part of PCA's capital campaign project, modifications to the building in late 2019 and early 2020 to create an ADA accessible entrance on Adams Street resulted in blocking two additional windows adjacent to the office and gallery entrance. Seeing the opportunity to add some color to these arched window openings, Condon designed a diptych to complement the existing artwork.
"When I designed the next two arched pieces, I re-used the art nouveau motif and included a woman painting and a woman playing a harp," Condon said.
Graphic artist Lorraine Ortner-Blake prepared them for the printer and the two collaborators decided it would be appropriate to depict women of color to reflect the diversity of the community.
Two windows facing south on the Cook Street side of the building were boarded up in spring due to structural issues and the steeple portion of the building was in need of repair giving Condon additional opportunity to create.
"I asked myself what the real purpose of the art center served in the community, and the theme of "Growing a Community Rooted in the Arts" came about. I used an art nouveau tree motif to represent growth and roots."
In addition to three new banners, Condon created signs using the PCA "P" logo for the circular insets on the steeple, as well as new address sign for the theater entrance, and a new lighted sign on the half wall leading to the theater entrance.
Two Rivers Signs of Portage built and installed the signs Nov. 18. They will return to install a new, removable "open" sign for the office and gallery entrance. According to Two Rivers, the signs will generally need to be replaced every five years or so. Funding for the sign project was provided by the city of Portage Tourism Committee, as well through memorials for long time arts advocate Patrick Malone, who recently passed away.
For more information on Portage Center for the Arts, visit portagecenterforthearts.com.
