Portage Center for the Arts debuts new signs

A drive by Portage Center for the Arts, at the corner of East Cook and Adams Streets, yields a extra color these days, with the addition of new signage on the south and west faces of the building, as well as a facelift to existing signage.

"We began considering signage options several years ago at the beginning of our three-phase capital campaign project, but decided to wait until the majority of construction was complete before installing," said executive director Heidi Royal.

Last spring, committee chair Carol Ziehmke reached out to local artist Roberta Condon to inquire whether she would be interested in working on designs for the sign project.

Condon originally designed the three existing signs, termed a triptych, on the Adams Street side of the building, along with artist Chris Dreyer, as part of a 20-year anniversary design competition in 2007. The triptych had been touched up over the years, but had reached its end of life and needed to be replaced.

The signs, which are set into three of the building's original arched brick windows, honored the building's origins circa 1854, as well as writer Zona Gale, the first woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1921, for whom PCA's theater is named.