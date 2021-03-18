Portage Center for the Arts holding virtual concert

As winter winds down and spring arrives, the Portage Center for the Arts has a plethora of options for the season including virtual and in-person exhibits and opportunities to enjoy local artists and their work.
It begins with a virtual mini-concert that will be livestreamed on Facebook March 27. Local musician Anna Marie will be performing on the Facebook live for 30 minutes.
She has been playing the Zona Gale Theatre since she was eight years old and will be performing a mini concert at the theatre later this month.
Heidi Royal is the executive director for the PCA. She is excited about the livestreamed show. The center was part of a Christmas concert that was available to art groups across the country. That went well and opened up possibilities for similar events.
Royal said there is no admission cost for the event, but donations are encouraged.
“This is a first for us,” Royal said. “It’s going to be a half hour and we’re not certain how it will go, but we’re giving it a chance to work out any bugs.”
Craig Radi serves as a board member for the PCA and has been involved on the technology side with video productions for the center and Portage High School for a few years now.
"I wanted to explore the streaming idea mostly because I miss the music," Radi said in an email. "I am providing the equipment and a small crew to help work the show."
The 30-minute concert is slated to start on Facebook Live at 7 p.m., March 27. Facebook users can find the event on the PCA Facebook page. Royal said if you don’t have a Facebook account, you can still enjoy the concert.
“There will be a link on our website, portagecenterforthearts.com, where people can RSVP to the concert and then they will be sent a link to watch the concert,” Royal said. “Fingers crossed, our Wi-Fi and everything else works, especially if we plan on doing more of these virtual concerts in the future.”
Video from the concert will be available following the show on the PCA YouTube page.
The PCA at 301 E. Cook St. was empty for over five months and opened its doors in September.
“It was very quiet,” said Royal. “We opened back in September with limited capacity.”
Royal said the center receives about 20-25 in-person visitors a month with social distance friendly accommodations.
“This last year has just been really odd,” Royal said. “We exist to serve the community and their love of the arts. When people walk through the doors it brightens this whole place up.”
The PCA will hold a number of other events this spring and summer. It will host the Portage High School student art show, an exhibit featuring floral arrangements and poetry, and a community feather mural that will result in a “human-sized set of wings” that people will be able to take selfies with in May.
These upcoming exhibits will have an onsite and virtual viewing experience and are being designed with social distancing in mind.
For more information on upcoming events, visit portagecenterforthearts.com or email info@portagecenterforthearts.com. The Center is open to the public Wednesday-Friday from 1p.m. to 5 p.m.