Portage Center for the Arts holding virtual concert

As winter winds down and spring arrives, the Portage Center for the Arts has a plethora of options for the season including virtual and in-person exhibits and opportunities to enjoy local artists and their work.

It begins with a virtual mini-concert that will be livestreamed on Facebook March 27. Local musician Anna Marie will be performing on the Facebook live for 30 minutes.

She has been playing the Zona Gale Theatre since she was eight years old and will be performing a mini concert at the theatre later this month.

Heidi Royal is the executive director for the PCA. She is excited about the livestreamed show. The center was part of a Christmas concert that was available to art groups across the country. That went well and opened up possibilities for similar events.

Royal said there is no admission cost for the event, but donations are encouraged.

“This is a first for us,” Royal said. “It’s going to be a half hour and we’re not certain how it will go, but we’re giving it a chance to work out any bugs.”

Craig Radi serves as a board member for the PCA and has been involved on the technology side with video productions for the center and Portage High School for a few years now.