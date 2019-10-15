Major construction gets underway this week at Portage Center for the Arts thanks to support from the community, but more help is needed to see it finished.
The center’s $270,000 construction project creates a new, handicapped accessible restroom, additional foyer space and significantly improves the entrance on Adams Street. It’s the second phase in the center’s capital campaign, which started in 2014 and funded a new roof about two years later.
The group currently has about $135,000 left in its fund to get the new project started and seeks another $100,000 to see it completed by January 2020, Executive Director Heidi Royal said. The center also has about $50,000 in investments and would utilize a loan to cover expenses that exceed its balance.
“We’re excited and gratified by the support we’ve received for this whole project,” Royal said of capital campaign. “We see a lot of visitors from throughout Columbia, Dane, Sauk, Juneau, Adams and Marquette counties -- so many people from all of these areas -- and we want PCA to continue to be a place where they can gather and experience the world through theater and the visual arts.”
Throughout the year, the center hosts art galleries, music performances, theater productions, youth theater workshops, student recitals and more.
The building opened as First Presbyterian Church in 1855, said the center's president, Betty Koutzke. The Baptists owned and occupied it from 1892 to 1938 and The Assembly of God owned it until 1987. Portage Center for the Arts' founders then acquired it from the church and opened the Zona Gale Center, its name until it changed to the current one in 2003.
“We’ve wanted to stay here because it is so historically important and really a cornerstone of this area of the city,” Koutzke said. “We have always envisioned making this a much more user-friendly building but needed to secure the integrity of the structure first. That’s why we started with the roof.
“It’s very exciting for us to finally improve the accessibility. We’ve been talking about it for years.”
Renovation at the Adams Street entrance encloses the stairs, adds a vertical platform lift for wheelchairs and more handicapped parking spaces. Currently those in wheelchairs access the building via a narrow sidewalk that leads to a backdoor, Koutzke said.
The Cook Street entrance -- used for bigger events -- will not be renovated, Royal said. It’s where all visitors should access the building during construction as the center maintains its regular office and gallery hours. A temporary office space will soon be set up in the theater and Royal said only the downstairs restrooms will be available during construction. Visitors are asked to plan accordingly if they’re unable to use those stairs.
Contractors hired for the project include Whole Builders Inc. of Lake Delton, which is doing general construction; Electric 1 of Portage; Pointon Heating and Air Conditioning of Portage; and Zimmerman Plumbing of Portage.
The center has received more than $300,000 in contributions to its capital campaign since 2014. Phase three of the campaign would increase backstage storage and replace or improve the backstage entrance and stairwell on the southwest side of the building and is estimated to cost $150,000, Royal said. Phase four remodels, at an undetermined cost, the center’s uninsulated and too-small “soundbooth,” where the lightboard, soundboard, microphones, microphone stands and other controls are kept for performances.
Concurrently, but separately funded, are light, sound and projection system upgrades. The center recently purchased and installed a new theater light control board for $7,500 and leadership hopes to soon install new sound and projection systems that would replace systems more than 20 years old.
