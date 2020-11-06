Portage Center of the Arts holding new exhibit, looking at community outreach

The Portage Center of the Arts is hosting a local artists gallery and two different community art events in the coming months, and continues to find ways to adapt to COVID-19.
The November art exhibit set to be displayed throughout the month at the Drury Gallery, will include drawings and paintings from Ruthie McQuinn, a Madison artist and musician.
The exhibit features pencil sketches, watercolors, acrylic painting and ink drawings of Patsy Cline and Dolly Parton.
McQuinn is a part of The Krause Family Band, a band from Madison that features McQuinn, her father Rick Krause and her sister Katie Krause.
“She’s actually been to Portage Center for the Arts twice before,” said Heidi Royal, the executive director for the center. “We found out from her being here on stage that she also enjoys visual arts, so we invited her artwork here.”
Annually, the center holds an event in December for local artists to submit a piece of art for a shared exhibit. Royal said they recently sent out a call for artists for that event, as currently only five have applied.
“We’ve only received five applications so far, I’m not sure if folks are just procrastinating like the rest of us or if they’re just not looking to participate in that sort of thing right now,” said Royal.
Support Local Journalism
“We just ask them to design a winter or holiday inspired work,” said Royal. “It’s a lot of community outreach and they get to share their artwork with the community.”
The deadline to apply to be in the shared exhibit is Nov. 21.
This month, the center decided to continue with it’s annual K-8 grade art contest, where students can create art and submit it to be judged.
Royal said the first prize winner will receive a $25 prize and that students' artwork will be featured on the winter postcard sent to donors to the center of the arts.
“We just ask them to design a winter or holiday inspired work,” said Royal. “It’s a lot of community outreach and they get to share their artwork with the community.”
While the Portage Center of the Arts remains open only for the Drury Gallery, Royal said the center has created a committee to work towards social distanced or virtual ways to host more art and artists.
She said the group is looking at the possibility of working towards a community mural, where people can create art and submit it to be a part of the mural, live streams of musicians and art prompts for people to submit art to be featured.
She said they are considering potentially hosting outdoor events once spring comes, as well.
The center for the arts is following social distancing guidelines and masks are required when visiting exhibits in person. Exhibits are also available for viewing virtually.
Follow Nicole on Twitter @Nicole_Aimone
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.