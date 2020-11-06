Portage Center of the Arts holding new exhibit, looking at community outreach

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We just ask them to design a winter or holiday inspired work,” said Royal. “It’s a lot of community outreach and they get to share their artwork with the community.”

The deadline to apply to be in the shared exhibit is Nov. 21.

This month, the center decided to continue with it’s annual K-8 grade art contest, where students can create art and submit it to be judged.

Royal said the first prize winner will receive a $25 prize and that students' artwork will be featured on the winter postcard sent to donors to the center of the arts.

“We just ask them to design a winter or holiday inspired work,” said Royal. “It’s a lot of community outreach and they get to share their artwork with the community.”

While the Portage Center of the Arts remains open only for the Drury Gallery, Royal said the center has created a committee to work towards social distanced or virtual ways to host more art and artists.

She said the group is looking at the possibility of working towards a community mural, where people can create art and submit it to be a part of the mural, live streams of musicians and art prompts for people to submit art to be featured.