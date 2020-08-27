Portage Center of the Arts reopens next month

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Portage Center for the Arts reopens Sept. 9 with a new exhibit and additional safety measures after discontinuing most events and remaining closed since late March.

Masks will be required for attendees and only five people, or one family, will be allowed in the building at once,.

“We’re optimistic and hopeful that we can bring our programming back,” said Center for the Arts Executive Director Heidie Royal.

If you go What: Barnes and Beyond Art exhibit and Portage Center of the Arts reopening When: 1-5 p.m. Sept.9, Virtually Sept. 4 Where: 301 E Cook St. Portage

The center will open with limited hours of 1 to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Friday. Visitors must ring a newly installed doorbell for access to the building.

The Barns and Beyond exhibit in the Drury Gallery will open at the center. It features photographs of barns and sites from across the state artist Aaron Atkinson took while riding a bike throughout Wisconsin. The exhibit will be open virtually starting Sept. 4 and for in-person viewing Sept. 9.