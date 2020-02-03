Portage Chamber sees 'growth' and 'potential' in local business community

To Marianne Hanson, growth and vibrancy were the common themes of the Portage Area Chamber of Commerce’s awards ceremony, which meant there were no losers.
“We’re seeing new employees, new businesses, new products, new services; we’re seeing more remodeling downtown,” the executive director said. “This has been going on for a couple of years now and it’s what we want to showcase.”
At Friday's event at Dino’s Restaurant in Portage, Adams-Columbia Electric Cooperative received the Business Excellence Award for businesses with 20 or more employees. Hanson said the Chamber’s panel picked Adams-Columbia for its impact in the community including $75,000 issued in college scholarships to 75 Wisconsin students in 2019.
Adams-Columbia spokeswoman Haley Melby said the cooperative -- which provides electricity to 31,000 rural members in 12 counties and has an office located just outside of Portage on Highway 33 -- also collected toys for more than 2,300 area children during its annual Toys for Tots drives last year and provided five economic development loans for entrepreneurs in the region including Columbia County.
“We want to invest in our youth," Melby said. "And for any entrepreneurs out there who are seeking a boost, please give us a call. We’re trying to make ourselves (more visible). We’re very excited to be recognized."
The Adams-Columbia scholarships program is funded by the cooperative’s unclaimed patronage capital. If a member no longer has service but never claims the leftover money it’s entitled to, Melby explained, the money is used for charitable operations.
Hanson said other nominees in the same category included Best Western, which recently upgraded its outside awning and all of its rooms with new carpeting and fixtures; Associated Milk Producers Inc., which employs more than 350 people and has been in business for more than 50 years; and Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, which employs more than 450, has been expanding since 2016 and currently offers its employees an extensive tuition reimbursement program.
Seubert Family Dentistry won the Susan Weyh Business Excellence Award for employees with fewer than 20 employees. Recognized for adding 1,700 square feet to its now 5,300-square-foot facility downtown, the expansion has bolstered the business’s capacity for preventive care with three new treatment areas, bringing it to 11 in all, and improved the business’ office and conference areas, staff lounge and sterilization laboratory, the building’s exterior and more.
Cindy Seubert, the dentistry’s business manager, said, “It’s very patient-friendly and the staff loves it, too. There’s just a lot of room. We have room to grow.”
Seubert’s charitable efforts in 2019 included its support of Portage Family Skate Park, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Portage Public Library, local school sports teams, school music programs and more.
Hanson said other nominees in the same category included Verlo Mattress of Portage, which has been in business locally for about 20 years and recently transitioned its ownership from John Henry and his family to their longtime employee, Bob Hardt; and Saddle Ridge Golf Course, which is now transforming its clubhouse into one that will seat 150 in its restaurant's dining area and another 30 at the bar with a full modern kitchen.
Solas and Kin Photography, which is owned by Katie Seiler and Brieana Ford-Pulver, earned the Rising Business Star Award after making extensive remodeling efforts to open their studio in downtown Portage in June.
VFW Post 1707 won the Community Service Award for its monthly offerings including bingo, meat raffles, social nights, bean-bag tournaments, concerts, dances, workshops and more.
“It great to see the tremendous effort that all of these businesses put in for our community,” Hanson said. “We have to pick one winner but recognize all of them for their efforts.
“Their success shows the potential that exists right here in your backyard: The potential for employment, the potential to live here and the potential for these businesses (to thrive) and what they’re creating for people.”
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.