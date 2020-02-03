Portage Chamber sees 'growth' and 'potential' in local business community

The Adams-Columbia scholarships program is funded by the cooperative’s unclaimed patronage capital. If a member no longer has service but never claims the leftover money it’s entitled to, Melby explained, the money is used for charitable operations.

Hanson said other nominees in the same category included Best Western, which recently upgraded its outside awning and all of its rooms with new carpeting and fixtures; Associated Milk Producers Inc., which employs more than 350 people and has been in business for more than 50 years; and Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, which employs more than 450, has been expanding since 2016 and currently offers its employees an extensive tuition reimbursement program.

Seubert Family Dentistry won the Susan Weyh Business Excellence Award for employees with fewer than 20 employees. Recognized for adding 1,700 square feet to its now 5,300-square-foot facility downtown, the expansion has bolstered the business’s capacity for preventive care with three new treatment areas, bringing it to 11 in all, and improved the business’ office and conference areas, staff lounge and sterilization laboratory, the building’s exterior and more.

Cindy Seubert, the dentistry’s business manager, said, “It’s very patient-friendly and the staff loves it, too. There’s just a lot of room. We have room to grow.”