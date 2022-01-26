Portage Chamber to hold mayoral forum with two of three candidates

The Portage Area Chamber of Commerce will be holding a mayoral forum virtually next month with two of the three candidates that will be on the Feb. 15 primary ballot.

The top two candidates who emerge from the February primary will face off in the spring election on April 12.

The event was initially scheduled to be held in person at the Portage Center for the Arts but with the rise in COVID-19 cases the event was shifted to a virtual setting held on Zoom. People will also be able to call into the event and listen to the forum.

The Chamber also cancelled a member breakfast event that was supposed to include a presentation on the Portage Housing Task Force Survey. Marianne Hanson, Chamber executive director, said the event will be rescheduled with a spring date.

Mayor Rick Dodd and Mitchell Craig will be participating in the virtual event. Hanson said Kyle Little was also asked to attend but was unable to make it on Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

“Candidate Kyle Little is unable to attend live but will be provided the questions and has been given the opportunity to have a ‘stand-in’ to read his written responses,” Hanson said.

“Unfortunately due to my working situation I will not be able to make the forum on the phone or on Zoom,” Little said. He added he was exploring the option of having a stand-in to read his responses to the questions.

Hanson will be moderating the forum and stressed this event is not a debate.

“Each candidate will be given an opportunity to share their opinions and ideas on specific questions that have been submitted to the Portage Area Chamber of Commerce,” Hanson said.

The candidates will be given two minutes to make opening statements and then will be asked a number of questions that will be provided to the candidates. All three candidates will receive a list of the approved questions a week before the forum on Feb. 1. Hanson said candidates will also be given two minutes at the end of the forum for closing statements.

“Questions can be submitted by email, mail or dropped off at the Portage Area Chamber of Commerce by Jan. 28 at 3 p.m. Email is pacc@portagewi.com, address is 104 W. Cook St., Suite A and phone is 608-742-6242. Anyone can submit a question to the Chamber of Commerce. Please note, even though a question is submitted it does not guarantee it will be asked at this Mayoral Forum,” Hanson said. “All questions will be approved and asked by the moderator, no one else joining the meeting will be allowed to ask questions. The Chamber of Commerce reserves the right to ask follow-up questions during the Mayoral Forum of each candidate.”

Hanson said the Zoom link will be available on the city website at a later date. The event will be kept to an hour in length.

“We’ve done this in the past and have always tried to keep it within an hour or 90 minutes,” Hanson said.

