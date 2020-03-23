Portage child care facilities still open, but for how long?

“They understand we don’t want to get our friends sick,” Hicks said. “We tell them to cough in the elbow, but sometimes we can’t, and so we wash our hands.”

Rusch Elementary paraprofessionals Cheri DeGarmo and Alexis Vogel expressed their concerns about the uncertainty surrounding child care services as they handed out free breakfasts and lunches for children on Monday outside of the school.

“I worry about all the kids who were at school while their parents were working,” DeGarmo said. “Are some of them home alone right now? We don’t know.”

Just prior to the virus outbreak in America, Vogel’s husband lost his job and has since been watching their two children along with two other children of a Rusch staff member during the day. “We’ll keep doing that for as long as we can,” Vogel said of an “indefinite” child care plan as her husband looks for another job. “Obviously this isn’t the best time to find work.”

Drew emphasized that the biggest unknown in child care concerns the economy.

“I think parents are scared and so am I as director,” Drew said. “How we will recover financially? For these parents, how can they hold a slot with no money coming in? How can they pay me without money coming in? How long can I go without them paying me and still pay my employees? I still have bills to pay and a business to run. It’s a bad position to be in.”

Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.

