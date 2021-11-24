Portage City Council passes $26.67 million 2022 budget

Alderperson Eric Shimpach was the only council member to vote against budget. He said he wanted to see more cuts to the budget. but did not give any specifics on where funding should decreased.

“With rising gas prices and food prices and the increases to electricity – the standard of living is rising,” Shimpach said. “With this budget we’ll see the standard of living be effected and will worsen over the years.”

Alderperson Dennis Nachreiner said Shimpach should’ve made those concerns known earlier in the process.

“I value your opinion, but tonight is not the time to bring this up. Tonight we are here to approve this budget,” Nachreiner said. “The finance committee put a lot of time into this budget and I don’t think it’s right to make them go back and change things because one person doesn’t like it.”

Alderperson Chris Crawley abstained from voting on the 2022 budget. He said he wanted to see more money designated for the police and fire departments and health care.

Murphy said the fire department budget has decreased due to cost-saving measures including health insurance and overlapping Fire Chief Position that was proposed by Chief Troy Haase earlier this year.