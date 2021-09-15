Portage city council rejects public comment period

“I will recognize the person and allow them to speak at the meeting,” Dodd said. “And at the committee level it is the responsibility of the chair of the committee to recognize a member of the public to speak. The truth is most public comment should come at the committee level because a majority of what the council does is based on the committee recommendations.”

What should people do when they want to be heard on an issue? Dodd says the council-committee structure Portage divides the city into nine wards, with each ward represented by an alderperson.

“People should call their alderperson and take that step first,” Portage Mayor Rick Dodd. “Most public comments should come at the committee level.”

Portage has not had a standing agenda item for public comment in over 30 years. City Clerk Marie Moe has worked in city hall since 1988 and has never seen public comment on the agenda.

Moe said when topics are brought to the committee, city hall employees can see if the topic has been taken up by any other committee in the past.