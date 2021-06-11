Portage City Council rejects sign at Beasley Pavilion

“Other than that we do not have any signs like this in the city,” Monogue said.

Alderperson Eric Shimpach said even though the sign will not be paid for by the city, it could set a precedent for the next building.

“Groups could come in here and demand the city pay for a sign on a new building,” Shimpach said.

Charles added there will be a 36-by-30-inch plaque on the pavilion to commemorate Beasley and everyone else who made the pavilion possible. That plaque will honor the Service Club and Beasley for making the pavilion possible.

Alderperson Mark Hahn said the sign could be a distraction.

Alderperson Martin Havlovic suggested groups could put a sheet or blanket over the sign. The discussion continued about bands, orchestras or plays using the pavilion and how they could cover up the sign.

Marriane Hanson executive director of the Portage Common Council spoke at the meeting in favor of the sign. She said it could become a sort of trademark for Portage.

“People will see that sign on social media in the future and know that’s Portage,” Hanson said.