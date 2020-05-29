Portage city-wide garage sales still on for June 11-13

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

At least one annual event has avoided cancellation, even as most others have been axed due to COVID-19 concerns: Portage’s city-wide garage sales.

Residents can look forward to the second-hand shopping tradition June 11-13 after the Portage Area Chamber of Commerce posted the event to its online calendar. As of Friday, the chamber lists 10 locations planning to participate.

Dan Ferguson, a Portage native, isn’t planning to host a sale that weekend -- he hopes to sell enough items this weekend from his garage and driveway on East Carroll Street -- but he said his wife will surely shop the sales.

“My wife is at one right now,” Ferguson said Friday. “I’m trying to sell stuff, and she’s out buying.”

He approves of the Chamber’s decision to move forward with city-wide sales and said he’s glad to be able to hold a garage sale since the state’s stay-at-home order ended.