Portage Cleaners and Badger Cleaners set to close in November

Portage Cleaners and Badger Cleaners, in Baraboo, are set to close in November after 80 years providing dry cleaning services to the area. The owners says closure is due to COVID-19 and on-going construction.

The final day for dry cleaning drop off is Nov. 17, and the final day of operation for order pick up is Nov. 25 at both locations.

Owner Dave Bieno said seeing his business end is difficult, but is grateful for the years of support from the community.

“I’m very stressed and very saddened,” Bieno said. “I had a good, nice working relationship with my customers. I appreciated my customers. It’s going to be hard to let it go.”

Beino said the on-going pandemic has caused about a 75% decrease in sales between the Baraboo and Portage locations and a decreased need need for dry cleaning, making continued operation difficult.

“Everyone was at home, no need to go into the office, and go out, so sales dropped,” Bieno said. “It was getting to the point where the overhead was more than my income was.”

Bieno said on-going construction throughout the city and downtown area in Portage, much of which has taken place outside the Portage location, at 104 E. Wisconsin St., was another factor in closure.