Portage cleaning up former downtown antique shop

“We’re really happy something is going on,” Galley said. “We were so unhappy for a while because for five years there was no action.”

Galley said he was glad public works workers were working on small upgrades like replacing windows and fixing holes.

“The BID is focused on getting more traffic downtown,” Galley said. “I’d like to see more retail downtown. Possibly something like Cedarburg, where people can go from shop to shop walking around. That kind of traffic could sustain the downtown area.”

Sobiek also has worked with the BID to get input on what the sort of business would fit in the building. He said they agreed it should be a mixed-use building with apartments on the second floor and possibly retail, restaurant or brew pub on the first floor.

On Thursday night when the Portage Common Council meets they will decide if the property should be transferred to the CDA in hopes of getting proposals to renovate and rehabilitate the property.

BID is also looking into applying for block grants to help a developer secure funds to rehabilitate the property.

“We are much more satisfied now that things are happening. A number of us, in BID, were fed up after five years of nothing happening,” Galley said. “But were hopeful because of these steps. I believe that downtown is very vital to Portage’s success.”

