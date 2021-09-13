Portage clerk honored with lifetime achievement award

The Portage Common Council congratulated city clerk Marie Moe on receiving WMCA Lifetime Achievement Award earlier this month.
Moe has been the Portage City Clerk for 33 years, starting back in 1988.
“This is the highest honor in the state. I am humbled and honored to receive this recognition,” Moe said. “The lifetime achievement award is held in very high esteem in the profession.”
Moe said municipal clerk is one of the oldest positions in all of government.
“We keep things running,” Moe said. “Clerks are one of the cogs that keep everything moving in the right direction.”
When Moe began at the position the position had many facets but the main change she has seen in her time is the change in elections.
“We still have paper ballots, but that’s all we had back then. We didn’t have scanners or counting machines, so everything was done by hand,” Moe said. “Now, there is such a focus on elections, but that is just one part of the job.”
Moe explained municipal clerks are also responsible for keeping up to date on open meeting laws and that taxpayers and residents remain informed on other topics like adjusted home assessments.
“Our staff can help you find out about the assessment. We can’t say what the assessor was thinking but we can point them in the right direction,” Moe said. “People will often call and not know where to start. We help point them in the right direction.”
Moe said there always something new to learn at the job and that she often helps new clerks starting the job.
“There is so much to know and the job can pull you in 10 different directions,” Moe said.
Moe has worked served as co-director of District 4 for WMCA and as a regional director for the International Institute of Municipal Clerks.
“I represented Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa in that role,” Moe said. Moe was nominated by Deputy Clerk/Treasurer Melissa Blease of the village of Cambria.
Moe was honored at last week’s common council meeting. City Administrator Shawn Murphy explained Moe received the award at the Wisconsin Municipal Clerks Association Annual Conference.
“The WMCA is a fairly robust organization with 1,400 clerks and as we know – clerks are the lifeblood of municipalities,” Murphy said. “Marie has an abundance of institutional memory that the city relies on regularly and the knowledge she has of the many processes in the city is incredible.”
“Marie epitomizes the position she has in the city,” Mayor Rick Dodd said. “It is something we do take for granted.”
Dodd and Murphy wrote and signed a letter to the WMCA supporting Moe in receiving the award.
“Her dedication as a City Clerk equals her dedication to her profession and her desire to mentor and assist her fellow clerks,” the letter stated. Dodd and Murphy stated in the letter that the city of Portage has greatly benefited from Moe’s dedication to her job.
After Murphy read the letter the full council gave Moe a standing ovation.
The WMCA City Clerk Lifetime Achievement Award was first given out in 1996, Moe is the 22nd recipient of the statewide award.
“Helping people out is part of the job,” Moe said. “The job of public service is very noble and I am very glad the group nominated by for this award, it is a great honor.”