Portage clerk honored with lifetime achievement award

The Portage Common Council congratulated city clerk Marie Moe on receiving WMCA Lifetime Achievement Award earlier this month.

Moe has been the Portage City Clerk for 33 years, starting back in 1988.

“This is the highest honor in the state. I am humbled and honored to receive this recognition,” Moe said. “The lifetime achievement award is held in very high esteem in the profession.”

Moe said municipal clerk is one of the oldest positions in all of government.

“We keep things running,” Moe said. “Clerks are one of the cogs that keep everything moving in the right direction.”

When Moe began at the position the position had many facets but the main change she has seen in her time is the change in elections.

“We still have paper ballots, but that’s all we had back then. We didn’t have scanners or counting machines, so everything was done by hand,” Moe said. “Now, there is such a focus on elections, but that is just one part of the job.”

Moe explained municipal clerks are also responsible for keeping up to date on open meeting laws and that taxpayers and residents remain informed on other topics like adjusted home assessments.