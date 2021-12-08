Portage Coffee Shop is family business offering espresso and extended hours

A Portage coffee shop has seen great community support since opening the doors earlier this year.
Jeremy Smith and his father Nate opened 18 Ball Coffee, 2933 New Pinery Road, in October on the Northside of Portage.
“There’s a lot of growth on the Northside of Portage. This space was available and there is great commerce in the area,” Jeremy Smith said. “In the first two months business has been going really well.”
The father son duo used to own Two Rivers and after selling that they decided to open another coffee shop in the area because of the community.
“We really love coffee and we wanted to re-brand from the other shop,” Smith said. “We really like the community and the development of the northside is promising.”
Smith a Pardeeville High School grad has lived in Portage for a number of years and is glad to be working in Portage. His parents worked in a coffee shop in Kansas City and their love for coffee was transferred to him.
Coffee beans for the 18 Ball Coffee come from Life Beans and are roasted in Pardeeville. Life Beans is owned by the Smith family and the baked goods come from a company owned by Jeremy Smith’s mother. Juliette’s Patisserie supplies baked goods and pastries every day.
“They are all made from scratch,” Jeremy Smith said.
Life Beans are available for purchase at 18 Ball Coffee and Smith said they are used at Two Rivers in Portage and at The Crooked Branch Coffeehouse in Pardeeville along with a number of other coffee shops across the region.
Smith said he often starts work at 5 a.m. He makes a wide variety of drinks from cappuccino and other espresso drinks as well as standard brewed coffee.
On Wednesday morning he spoke with one customer interested in buying an espresso machine.
“You like regular brewed coffee? Have you ever tried pour over instead of a drip machine?” Smith asked while preparing an order Wednesday morning.
Shop hours run into early evening, different from many coffee shops, and 18 Ball Coffee is working with Door Dash for delivery options.
“We get a lot of people coming into the store, but we do offer delivery options and Door Dash seems to be the best option in this area,” Smith said.
Smith said one of the most popular drinks is the caramel macchiato and seasonally a favorite this time of year is the pumpkin spice latte.
“There’s also the Turkish latte, which just a little different than what other shops are offering,” Smith said.
The business partnered with the Portage High School earlier this year for a mural a pair of high school students painted inside the shop. Smith said it was a great experience working with the high school students and is willing to work with the High school in the future.
“The Portage community has been really great,” Smith said. “We’re really thankful for the support we’ve had since opening.”