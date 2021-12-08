Portage Coffee Shop is family business offering espresso and extended hours

Coffee beans for the 18 Ball Coffee come from Life Beans and are roasted in Pardeeville. Life Beans is owned by the Smith family and the baked goods come from a company owned by Jeremy Smith’s mother. Juliette’s Patisserie supplies baked goods and pastries every day.

“They are all made from scratch,” Jeremy Smith said.

Life Beans are available for purchase at 18 Ball Coffee and Smith said they are used at Two Rivers in Portage and at The Crooked Branch Coffeehouse in Pardeeville along with a number of other coffee shops across the region.

Smith said he often starts work at 5 a.m. He makes a wide variety of drinks from cappuccino and other espresso drinks as well as standard brewed coffee.

On Wednesday morning he spoke with one customer interested in buying an espresso machine.

“You like regular brewed coffee? Have you ever tried pour over instead of a drip machine?” Smith asked while preparing an order Wednesday morning.

Shop hours run into early evening, different from many coffee shops, and 18 Ball Coffee is working with Door Dash for delivery options.