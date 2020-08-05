Portage Common Council considers allowing non-residents to serve on committees, commissions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Portage Common Council is discussing creating a standardized residency requirement for its boards, committees and commissions as recruitment is increasingly difficult.

The discussion was spurred because of the difficulty of finding Portage residents willing and eligible to serve on the city’s commissions and committees, said Mayor Rick Dodd.

“This has been an issue for some time now,” he said.

Dodd said he is proposing that any boards, committees and commissions that are not required to have only council members serving as voting members would have to have a majority of members be city residents.

This would allow a little under half of the members to reside outside of the city and still serve on the committees or commissions.

Any committees or commissions that require all council member participation would require all members to be residents of the city.

Alderman Dennis Nachreiner, District 3, said he is not in favor of allowing non-residents to serve.