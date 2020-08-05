Portage Common Council considers allowing non-residents to serve on committees, commissions

The Portage Common Council is discussing creating a standardized residency requirement for its boards, committees and commissions as recruitment is increasingly difficult.
The discussion was spurred because of the difficulty of finding Portage residents willing and eligible to serve on the city’s commissions and committees, said Mayor Rick Dodd.
“This has been an issue for some time now,” he said.
Dodd said he is proposing that any boards, committees and commissions that are not required to have only council members serving as voting members would have to have a majority of members be city residents.
This would allow a little under half of the members to reside outside of the city and still serve on the committees or commissions.
Any committees or commissions that require all council member participation would require all members to be residents of the city.
Alderman Dennis Nachreiner, District 3, said he is not in favor of allowing non-residents to serve.
“I have a problem with this. Over the course of years, we keep whittling away at what we can require in the city from our residents,” said Nachreiner. “Sooner or later we’re going to give up our city. I personally have a problem with anybody outside the city of Portage telling us what is best for the city of Portage. We’re the taxpayers of this city, we’re the ones that keep the city going, not the people who live outside of it.”
District 4 Alderman Doug Klapper said the city has not had a full Historic Preservation Commission for a while and allowing non-residents on committees and commissions would be helpful.
“The Historic Preservation Commission used to be made up of nine members. We reduced it to seven and we still can’t fill it,” said Klapper. “The majority will still be residents, and any decision the commission makes would be approved by the Common Council, as far as Historic Preservation, I’m not sure why you would have an issue with that.”
Currently, the city has a mixture of residents and non-residents serving on the committee. Dodd said the residency issue is determined committee by committee.
There is no residency requirement for city employees, according to Dodd.
Each member of a committee or commission is approved by the board, based on recommendation from the body, said Dodd.
At the July meeting the council voted to send the resolution back to the Legislative and Regulatory Committee to be reassessed to include more details to standardize the policy.
The committee discussed it at its meeting Monday and the council is expected to take up the matter again at its Aug. 13 meeting.
Follow Nicole on Twitter @Nicole_Aimone
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.