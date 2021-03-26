Portage common council discusses extension of state of emergency

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I am not in favor of extending this anymore,” Hahn said. “I believe when this was done in the very beginning it was to be done on a limited basis. It was supposed to be done so the city could obtain the necessary equipment and supplies so that we could resume.”

Hahn said he was disappointed with the lack of progress the city has made to open back up to the public and go back to normal work inside city hall.

“Why are we not getting the city prepared to open like other businesses and places around the city and country are doing?” Hahn asked. “I feel frustrated that instead of moving forward we’ve basically just been at a standstill.”

Council member Dennis Nachreiner responded that this is the right move for the city. He quoted Dr. Anthony Fauci - we have not yet turned the corner in the pandemic, but we are at the corner.

“We can’t say we’re not doing our jobs because we’re not at city hall,” Nachreiner said. “I think we are, other than the fact that we look at each other through a computer.”

He cited a number of data regarding COVID-19 cases going up across the state and the rise in cases of the variant B.1.1.7.