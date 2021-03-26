Portage common council discusses extension of state of emergency

Portage Mayor Rick Dodd asked the common council members to approve extending the city’s State of Emergency order through May 31.
There was back and forth discussion between council members about the usefulness and effectiveness of the order. This is the fifth state of emergency the city has put in place; it restricts public access to city facilities to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“The end is near,” Dodd said at Thursday night's common council meeting held via Zoom. “Most in city hall have gotten their first shot of the vaccine and with the amount of vaccine out there – most people who want it will be able to have it by May 31.”
This extension is the fifth state of emergency the city has adopted since the COVID-19 pandemic began with the first being approved shortly after Gov. Tony Evers “Safer-at-Home” executive order was signed in May 2020.
Dodd added that if there is a need to open earlier the council would discuss the topic at that point.
“By June, we’ll be back open and doing what we need to do,” Dodd said.
Mayor Dodd has the authority to extend the state of emergency without the council’s approval, but he wanted to come to the council and get their approval.
Council member Mark Hahn was against extending the order. He noted that businesses are going back to normal and the city should do the same. He added a number of constituents have told him the city needs to go back to doing their jobs.
“I am not in favor of extending this anymore,” Hahn said. “I believe when this was done in the very beginning it was to be done on a limited basis. It was supposed to be done so the city could obtain the necessary equipment and supplies so that we could resume.”
Hahn said he was disappointed with the lack of progress the city has made to open back up to the public and go back to normal work inside city hall.
“Why are we not getting the city prepared to open like other businesses and places around the city and country are doing?” Hahn asked. “I feel frustrated that instead of moving forward we’ve basically just been at a standstill.”
Council member Dennis Nachreiner responded that this is the right move for the city. He quoted Dr. Anthony Fauci - we have not yet turned the corner in the pandemic, but we are at the corner.
“We can’t say we’re not doing our jobs because we’re not at city hall,” Nachreiner said. “I think we are, other than the fact that we look at each other through a computer.”
He cited a number of data regarding COVID-19 cases going up across the state and the rise in cases of the variant B.1.1.7.
“We’ve gotten this far, what’s a couple more months for us to weather this storm and get over this hump to be certain,” Nachreiner added. “There are some inconveniences, but it seems for the most part we have been able to muddle the storm.”
Mayor Dodd added he was not ready to put the frontline city hall workers at risk.
“I know it’s a low percentage of risk at this point, but there’s still risk involved,” Dodd concluded.
Hahn made a final comment saying, “I’m frustrated because the goal posts keep moving on when it’s safe to open.”
The State of Emergency was extended in the city of Portage to May 31 with a vote of 5-2. Council members Hahn and Eric Shimpach were the two opposing votes.