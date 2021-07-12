Portage construction causing ‘headaches’

“There’s a better way to do this,” he said. “They could have torn up one side of the road and kept one lane open. Then tear up the other side and have drivers on the new lane.”

Mathieus has heard complaints about the construction from customers saying it is difficult to access the building.

“I’ve got signs on both sides of Thompson (Street),” Mathieus said. “All the signs are directing them in this direction to get more business.”

Pizza Hut up the road at 401 E. Wisconsin St. has not been as effected by the construction, according to Store Manager Ned Kreklow.

“We’ve been able to avoid a drop in business because we can still deliver on this side of town,” Kreklow said. “It would be nice to get some more stop signs on Thompson Street, so the drivers could get out faster.”

Kreklow said the congestion on Thompson Street is not ideal but the drivers are handling it.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Times are a little longer for delivery,” Kreklow said. “But we still get people here for dine-in. It’s tough to tell or compare to last year because of COVID. Some days we get five tables sometimes it’s over a dozen.”