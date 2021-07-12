Portage construction causing ‘headaches’

Although businesses remain open during construction on Highway 51/East Wisconsin Street, many are having trouble getting customers due to the confusion of the project.
Alex Bromley, an engineer for the project working with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the project remains on schedule and should be completed by the end of October.
This is the second phase of the project. The first phase closed off East Pleasant Street to Wisconsin Street. Phase two includes construction on Wisconsin Street/Highway 51 from Edgewater Street to Ontario Street.
Kevin Mathieus owner of Discount Liquor, 221 E. Wisconsin St., said his business has been cut in half because of the construction on Highway 51.
“This has been terrible for business,” Mathieus said. “And worse this is the second year in a row.”
Mathieus was referring to the construction project last year that also closed the street in front of his business.
“There’s a better way to do this,” he said. “They could have torn up one side of the road and kept one lane open. Then tear up the other side and have drivers on the new lane.”
Mathieus has heard complaints about the construction from customers saying it is difficult to access the building.
“I’ve got signs on both sides of Thompson (Street),” Mathieus said. “All the signs are directing them in this direction to get more business.”
Pizza Hut up the road at 401 E. Wisconsin St. has not been as effected by the construction, according to Store Manager Ned Kreklow.
“We’ve been able to avoid a drop in business because we can still deliver on this side of town,” Kreklow said. “It would be nice to get some more stop signs on Thompson Street, so the drivers could get out faster.”
Kreklow said the congestion on Thompson Street is not ideal but the drivers are handling it.
“Times are a little longer for delivery,” Kreklow said. “But we still get people here for dine-in. It’s tough to tell or compare to last year because of COVID. Some days we get five tables sometimes it’s over a dozen.”
Portage Police Chief Keith Klafke said the project frustrating for drivers and residents.
“The project is causing a lot of headaches,” Klafke said. “As the road remains open to local traffic, residents in the area are noticing campers going through the street. It’s difficult because we can’t have someone at the road checking all the vehicles to see if they’re local.”
Mathieus said it seems that the city and state aren’t working as closely as possible on the project and said that may be some of the reasons for frustration.
Klafke said the city is meeting with the DOT regularly to discuss the issues and address the complaints Portage Police receive.
“Complaints have varied from people driving on the loose gravel and creating dust to congestion downtown. Some people are calling the office because they have seen an uptick in vehicles speeding in front of their homes,” Klafke said. “Anyone who has driven downtown knows it can be hectic.”
Greg Payne is project manager for the Highway 51 construction. He has been in conversations with city officials at weekly meetings.
"The main topic about traffic is adding a all-way stop at the intersection where Highway 33 and Adams Street meet," Payne said. "
Payne said there is not enough room on the road to allow for construction to leave one lane open at a time. He said the storm sewer system being installed on both sides of the road.
Payne is managing a similar project in Darlington where the DOT was able to construct one lane at a time.
"That road is much wider," Payne said. "In Portage that just wasn't an option."
Payne said even the best plan in construction can be difficult for motorists.
"It is important to note that even the best planning can lead to some heartburn," Payne said.
"A-1 Contracting is working hard," Payne said. "They are out there at 6 in the morning and I heard sometimes they don't leave till 9 p.m. So they're out there trying to get this done as soon as possible."