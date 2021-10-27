Portage construction facing issues with traffic lights

“There has been a longer than normal fabrication and shipping time to get traffic signals for the project,” Nelson said. “We are actively working with the vendor to ensure timely delivery.”

Road crews were out on Wednesday morning doing minor maintenance along Highway 51 including sweeping up excess dust, clearing sidewalks and preparing the roads for newly painted lines.

“Motorists will be able to use the roadway once the work on the traffic signals has been completed and the traffic control barricades are taken down,” Nelson said. “We are hopeful this will happen on Friday, but it could be longer depending on the weather and the installation of the traffic signals.”

Nelson explained that all projects have a certain amount of delay, which could be from weather or materials.

“WisDOT and the contractor (A-1 Excavating) have worked closely throughout the project to ensure the project remains on schedule, as well as mitigate and actively work through any issues or delays,” Nelson said.

One thing that was not foreseen in the original plan for the project was streetlights. The original plan was to salvage new street lights from the existing lights but that was not possible once workers inspected the lights.

