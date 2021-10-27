Portage construction facing issues with traffic lights

Officials are hoping to have everything in place by Friday to open U.S. Highway 51 in Portage to motorists and allow all traffic onto the newly-constructed roadway. However, there is a delay in receiving the traffic lights for the intersection at DeWitt Street and Highway 51.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is overseeing the $7 million reconstruction of Wisconsin Street/Highway 51 project. The goal of the project is to improve and realign intersections, like the Wisconsin Street/De Witt Street intersection, improving bike and pedestrian paths, replace the sewer system and reconstruct the pavement.
Highway 51, a main roadway through downtown Portage, has been under construction since mid-March. Phase one focused on work on Wisconsin Street/Highway 51 from West Pleasant Street to the intersection of DeWitt Street.
The second phase of the project began in May, which focused on the intersection at DeWitt Street all the way to Ontario Street.
Joshua Nelson is the new project manager for the DOT on roadwork after taking over for Gregory Payne following Payne’s departure from the DOT. Nelson confirmed the project will be completed by Friday pending the traffic lights.
“There has been a longer than normal fabrication and shipping time to get traffic signals for the project,” Nelson said. “We are actively working with the vendor to ensure timely delivery.”
Road crews were out on Wednesday morning doing minor maintenance along Highway 51 including sweeping up excess dust, clearing sidewalks and preparing the roads for newly painted lines.
“Motorists will be able to use the roadway once the work on the traffic signals has been completed and the traffic control barricades are taken down,” Nelson said. “We are hopeful this will happen on Friday, but it could be longer depending on the weather and the installation of the traffic signals.”
Nelson explained that all projects have a certain amount of delay, which could be from weather or materials.
“WisDOT and the contractor (A-1 Excavating) have worked closely throughout the project to ensure the project remains on schedule, as well as mitigate and actively work through any issues or delays,” Nelson said.
One thing that was not foreseen in the original plan for the project was streetlights. The original plan was to salvage new street lights from the existing lights but that was not possible once workers inspected the lights.
“They were found to be in poor condition so new lights were ordered, which are delayed and will be installed when they are shipped. Temporary street lights will be installed in the 200 block of DeWitt Street.
Jake Patterson was driving through Portage Wednesday morning and said the roadwork is confusing.
“I didn’t know the road was closed. Others were driving through the closed signs,” Patterson said. “I’ll be glad when this is all cleared up.”
Nelson said drivers should continue with caution near the construction site.
“We encourage drivers to slow down and be alert for construction crews during the last few days of work,” Nelson said.
The work won’t be completed when the traffic lights are up and the barriers are taken down.
“A few railings need to be installed along the new retaining walls that were constructed this summer next to the levee and Levee Trail,” Nelson said. “There is also a railing that needs to be installed on the stairs from the Levee Trail to Wisconsin Street. The stairs will remain closed until the new railings are installed. The new ramp adjoining the stairs from Wisconsin Street to the Levee Trail will be open for pedestrians.”
There will also be a few minor things that will be completed once the road is open to traffic.
“This is routine punch list work that occurs on all WisDOT projects after the completion date. Work typically involves restoration and removal of temporary erosion control efforts
Nelson said he wanted to thank the residents and business owners for the patience shown throughout the project.
“Since this project occurred in downtown Portage, we coordinated regularly with local businesses to minimize disruptions to their business while completing the necessary roadwork,” Nelson said. “Business owners contacted WisDOT staff with any questions, and we worked together to resolve any concerns.”
Nelson added that throughout the project businesses in downtown Portage were open for business.
“We greatly appreciate your patience during the project,” Nelson said. “Enjoy the new roadway.”