Portage continues search for public works director

Parks and Recreation Manager Toby Monogue said his department is preparing for snow removal in city parks and on city sidewalks.

The department hired Justin Brown earlier this year as a full-time park maintenance employee after Chuck Stanley’s retirement.

“Justin has been learning the snow removal routes, so he and the department will be ready when the snow flies,” Monogue said.

The two departments handle snow removal across the city. The light snow that came on Thursday didn’t require the streets to be plowed, but when more snow falls it will be Standke making the decisions on plowing and removal.

Murphy said if a major snow event occurs which is over four inches of snow, the public works department and the business Improvement district will work together to remove the snow.

“In that case the city works with BID to load up the snow and truck it out of the downtown area,” Murphy said. “That way the streets are clear and snow isn’t piled up on street corners.”

Standke is also responsible to declaring snow emergency across the city. An emergency is declared in an effort to improve snow removal during large snowfalls.