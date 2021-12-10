 Skip to main content
Portage continues search for public works director
Portage continues search for public works director

The city of Portage continues the search for a new public works director and as snow begins to fly the department has a plan in place until the position is filled.

Rain and snow will be moving across southern and central Wisconsin later today and into Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across the area.

Portage has been without a public works director after former director Aaron Jahncke left the position in June. Since then the city has decided and the Portage Common Council approved splitting the position into two separate roles - public works director and utilities manager.

Over the last few months the city has had trouble finding qualified candidates to fill either position

City Administrator Shawn Murphy  said the city hired a consulting firm to assist in finding a new public works director. The Portage Common Council voted in September to enter an agreement with GovHR. The estimate from GovHR stated the city will pay for time and material up to $15,000.

121121-port-news-public-works-2

The light snow falling on Thursday was not nearly enough to declare a snow emergency. But if a emergency is declared it will be done by Portage Public Works Street Superintendent Kim Standke.

The search resulted in 16 applicants who are currently being reviewed and Murphy hopes to begin scheduling interviews with potential candidates for the public works director position in December.

Snow removal in the city is handled by the public works director.

“Street Superintendent Kim Standke will be in charge of snow removal decisions for the public works department until the director position is filled,” Murphy said

Parks and Recreation Manager Toby Monogue said his department is preparing for snow removal in city parks and on city sidewalks.

121121-port-news-public-works-1

A fresh sheet of snow falls in front of the Portage Utilities building on Thursday afternoon. The light snow was not enough to plow the street but the city has a plan for snow removal without a public works director.

The department hired Justin Brown earlier this year as a full-time park maintenance employee after Chuck Stanley’s retirement.

“Justin has been learning the snow removal routes, so he and the department will be ready when the snow flies,” Monogue said.

The two departments handle snow removal across the city. The light snow that came on Thursday didn’t require the streets to be plowed, but when more snow falls it will be Standke making the decisions on plowing and removal.

Murphy said if a major snow event occurs which is over four inches of snow, the public works department and the business Improvement district will work together to remove the snow.

“In that case the city works with BID to load up the snow and truck it out of the downtown area,” Murphy said. “That way the streets are clear and snow isn’t piled up on street corners.”

Standke is also responsible to declaring snow emergency across the city. An emergency is declared in an effort to improve snow removal during large snowfalls. 

The best way to improve the efficiency of plowing snow is to clear certain roadways of street parking. The city has a 24-hour snow emergency hotline, 742-2176 ext. 335, people can call to find out if a snow emergency has been declared. Snow routes around Portage are marked with red and white snow route signs.

The Public Works Director position is being split into two roles due to the amount of work the position required. The second position the city is looking to fill is a utilities manager.

“By separating the position the new utilities manager will be able to better address the situation and not be stretched so thin,” Murphy said.

The city is using HRGov to find perspective applicants for the utilities manager as well. Murphy the city is currently reviewed 15 applicants for the position and will begin interviews after the review process is complete.

