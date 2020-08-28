 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Portage Council approved much debated residency policy allowing non-residents to serve on city bodies
0 comments
alert top story

Portage Council approved much debated residency policy allowing non-residents to serve on city bodies

{{featured_button_text}}

The Portage Common Council approved a much debated policy for allowing non-residents to serve on the city’s committees and commissions at its meeting Thursday.

The resolution was sent back sent back to the Legislative and Regulatory committee twice before being approved by a 6-1 vote.

It allows for non-residents to serve on committees or commissions, as long as the person has ties to the city such as living adjacently and working for or owning a business in the city.

The Library Board can have two non-resident members, the Parks and Recreation committee is allowed two non-resident, the Airport Commission is allowed one non-resident member and the Historic Preservation Commission is allowed three non-resident members.

City residents will remain in majority voting control of all committees, commissions and boards.

Council member Dennis Nachreiner, District 3, has been vocal about his disagreement with the resolution.

“I do definitely understand that there’s times we are having difficulty filling our committee appointments,” said Nachreiner. “Sooner or later we’re going to give up our city. I personally have a problem with anybody outside the city of Portage telling us what is best for the city of Portage. We’re the taxpayers of this city, we’re the ones that keep the city going, not the people who live outside of it.”

Portage Mayor Rick Dodd said prior to this policy being approved, the city operated allowed non-residents on some committees and not others.

There is not currently a residency requirement for city employees.

Rick Dodd headshot file

Dodd

Follow Nicole on Twitter @Nicole_Aimone 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Early Literacy Policies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News