Portage Council approved much debated residency policy allowing non-residents to serve on city bodies

The Portage Common Council approved a much debated policy for allowing non-residents to serve on the city’s committees and commissions at its meeting Thursday.

The resolution was sent back sent back to the Legislative and Regulatory committee twice before being approved by a 6-1 vote.

It allows for non-residents to serve on committees or commissions, as long as the person has ties to the city such as living adjacently and working for or owning a business in the city.

The Library Board can have two non-resident members, the Parks and Recreation committee is allowed two non-resident, the Airport Commission is allowed one non-resident member and the Historic Preservation Commission is allowed three non-resident members.

City residents will remain in majority voting control of all committees, commissions and boards.

Council member Dennis Nachreiner, District 3, has been vocal about his disagreement with the resolution.