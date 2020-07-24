Portage Council approves final version of Silver Lake management plan

A plant management plan is an important piece to the overall lake management plan and is an appendix on its own, Haney said.

Fish are also important. The plan outlines strategies to support healthy fishery, with an ideal end result of a balanced fish community. Objectives for that goal include an improved habitat for better reproduction and working closely with the DNR to develop a sustainable fisheries management strategy.

“I do not think it’s a burden on the parks department,” Monogue said of the plan. “From the city standpoint, we’re just excited to see it put into place.”

Alderman Mark Hahn, District 2, raised concerns over education of nearby residents and their impact on the lake.

“I was very impressed with how much was in there and learned a lot about the lake,” Hahn said. “When I saw how much was contingent on the lake itself and the landowners along the lake and even close to the lake, contingent on what they plant... Is there some way the information can get out to the people who would be most impactful on what may be harming the lake with what they plant or what they don’t plant?”

Murphy said the city conducted three informational meetings that were open to the public to inform them of the plan and how they could be involved.