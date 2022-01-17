Portage council going back to virtual meetings following emergency declaration

Portage has declared a state of emergency and will hold public meetings virtually until March 1 unless the city council rescinds that order at a future meeting.
In-person Portage Common Council meetings have been suspended due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area. Similar orders were issues in March 2020 and March 2021.
Mayor Rick Dodd signed a proclamation declaring a state of emergency in the city. The document, which is posted on the city website, states Columbia County Public Health issued a warning that COVID-19 infection rates are critically high and that the Wisconsin Department of Health Services issues a sever health advisory to protect the public from the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
Last week Columbia County reported 651 new cases of COVID-19. All 72 Wisconsin counties have critically high infection rates.
On Monday morning Portage City Clerk Marie Moe said city hall and other municipal buildings remain open for business so people can still register to vote and take care of other transactions.
“We are still open to the public and people can take care of normal transactions during business hours,” Moe said.
Department meetings and common council meetings will be held virtually. On Thursday night the council discussed declaring a state of emergency and going virtual.
The declaration was brought up by Alderperson Allan Radant, who suggested suspending in-person meetings.
Dodd asked Alderpersons what they thought about going back to holding meetings virtually.
“I’m more than happy to go virtual,” Alderperson Jeff Monfort said.
A number of Alderpersons spoke in favor of switching to virtual meetings. Moe said the meetings will either be held on Zoom or possibly with telephone conference calls.
“I support going virtual for a short period,” Alderperson Dennis Nachreiner said.
Alderpersons Chris Crawley and Eric Shimpach spoke against switching to virtual meetings. They both said they wanted to keep meetings in person.
“Are we going to put an end date on that,” Crawley said about the declaration. Dodd said they could put an end date on it for March 1.
The council did not vote on the matter because it was not listed on the agenda, but Dodd has acted on emergency orders during the COVID-19 pandemic several other times. .
The declaration does state it will be in place until March 1, 2022. It allows the common council to extend it or rescind the state of emergency if needed.
Moe said that the declaration will be up for vote by the common council meeting Jan. 28.
The first meeting this will affect is the Plan Commission meeting on Monday night. That meeting will be held on Zoom.
However, on Wednesday night there is public informational meeting at Portage High School regarding a proposed egress road at Woodridge and John Muir Schools.
There are signs up at Portage City Hall strongly advising people to wear masks inside municipal building. Most alderpersons wore masks at last week’s meeting.
City Administrator Shawn Murphy said the city is required all city employees to wear masks due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.
Murphy said that city employees have had COVID-19 in the last two months. He added the requirement of masks has been well received by employees.
Library extending hours
Portage Public Library Director Debbie Bird told the common council the library is adding hours. In 2020 the Library closed, then slowly went to curbside delivery, then appointment only visits and eventually fully opened to the public with shorter hours.
“We are adding hours and will be open more to the public now,” Bird said.