Portage council going back to virtual meetings following emergency declaration

The declaration was brought up by Alderperson Allan Radant, who suggested suspending in-person meetings.

Dodd asked Alderpersons what they thought about going back to holding meetings virtually.

“I’m more than happy to go virtual,” Alderperson Jeff Monfort said.

A number of Alderpersons spoke in favor of switching to virtual meetings. Moe said the meetings will either be held on Zoom or possibly with telephone conference calls.

“I support going virtual for a short period,” Alderperson Dennis Nachreiner said.

Alderpersons Chris Crawley and Eric Shimpach spoke against switching to virtual meetings. They both said they wanted to keep meetings in person.

“Are we going to put an end date on that,” Crawley said about the declaration. Dodd said they could put an end date on it for March 1.

The council did not vote on the matter because it was not listed on the agenda, but Dodd has acted on emergency orders during the COVID-19 pandemic several other times. .