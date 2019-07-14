A request by Walmart to alter its alcohol license prompted Portage Common Council member Mark Hahn to say Thursday he “sympathized” with the difficulty in serving customers with a limited number of registers to sell alcohol, but lifting one of the restrictions was too much to ask.
“Basically, why even have them lock up liquor if we’re allowing them to place liquor wherever they want to in the store,” Hahn said during the council meeting, when limits on the store were eventually lifted. “I think opening the door to make a 188,000-square-foot store to basically having alcohol wherever you want in it is a wrong move for the city.”
He added that more alcohol throughout the store, unlocked during non-sale hours, may lead to higher incidents of theft. Council member Rita Maass agreed.
“They have other things that walk out of the store,” Maass said. “I just don’t agree with it. If they want to open up more checkout counters that’s fine, but to allow more area, I will not support.”
Walmart Assistant Secretary Andrea Lazenby asked in a letter June 12 that the city lift restrictions imposed on the Portage store, 290 New Pinery Road, three years ago. When the license was granted, the corporation was required to install security gates to lock up alcohol during the hours it isn’t for sale, limited the number of cash registers where alcohol could be sold to four with no self-checkouts to be used for alcohol sales, and required security caps on the tops of all wine and liquor bottles to be removed after a customer purchases the bottle. The city also required security camera and personnel be used to monitor the store’s alcohol.
As part of the license approval, the store has also been limited to selling alcohol beverages within a 600-square-foot display, which is locked after sales end.
General Manager Michael Marchese said his store has complied and continues to be without incident regarding its sales of alcohol. He informed council members that self-checkout lanes do not sell alcohol without shutting down until an employee approves the sale manually.
Marchese said the store mainly needs to be able to sell through more lanes because of tourism. People visit the area on the way to Wisconsin Dells or other attractions within the region and expect to be able to get everything they need for their vacation at the retail giant. But when only four registers can be used to sell beer or wine or any other type of alcohol, the lines get long and customers complain about a rule they find arbitrary.
“We are a family business, and individuals within families do consume alcoholic beverages,” Marchese said. “We’re just trying to provide a better shopping experience for our customers and ease of getting through the registers.”
Council member Dennis Nachreiner said when the city approved the Class A license in 2016, it was because the restrictions were placed on it. Fellow council member Mike Charles said the store has never acted in a way to cause concern for the city and noted that other stores, like Festival Foods and Aldi, are allowed to place alcoholic beverages throughout the building as part of their licenses.
The restrictions were lifted as part of a split vote. Council members Allen Radant, Eric Shimpach, Doug Klapper and Charles successfully voted in favor. Maass, Nachreiner and Hahn voted against the recommended change. Jeffrey Monfort and Martin Havlovic were absent.
Council members also:
- Approved a change of agent request from Kwik Trip, 1223 East Wisconsin St., to Michele Santiago.
- Approved claims totaling more than $1.26 million, with about $463,000 in capital expenses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)