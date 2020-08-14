Portage council refines residency requirement for committees, comissions

“I do definitely understand that there’s times we are having difficulty filling our committee appointments and whatnot,” said Nachreiner. “The one thing I have a problem with, it specifically spells out all the non-residents, that they're going to have some ties to the city of Portage. But when we get to historic preservation there’s nothing. They can just have three non-residents. There are only seven members on that board to begin with, all they’ve gotta do is convince one person and they’ve got a majority. What I really struggle with is where those three members will come from.”

The resolution also states any person serving on an ad hoc or advisory committee would not be required to reside in the city.

Additionally, the resolution stipulates that if any member of a board, committee or commission moves outside city limits, they will be immediately removed from his or her position.

Another exception to the standard requirement includes a person who is appointed to serve as a city official and must serve on a board.

Council member Rita Maass raised concerns about the definition of a city official, and asked the resolution be revised to be more specific.