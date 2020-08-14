Portage council refines residency requirement for committees, comissions

The Portage Common Council sent a resolution that would establish a uniform residency requirement for members of committees and commissions back to committee for a second time due to disagreement over allowing non-residents to serve on city panels.
In July, the council considered the resolution, which would set forth a standard rule for boards, committees and commissions to allow non-Portage residents to serve in a minority role. Residents of Portage would still hold a majority vote over the bodies.
At its meeting Thursday, the council sent the resolution back to the Legislative and Regulatory Committee to be re-written to further restrict the ability of non-residents to control the committees.
The resolution stated that no member of any city boards, committees and commissions can be a non-resident unless they have ties to the city by living adjacently, working or owning a business in the city. Under the resolution, the Library Board is allowed two non-resident members who live adjacent to the city, the Parks and Recreation Committee is allowed two non-resident member and the Airport Commission and the Historic Preservation Committee are allowed one non-resident each.
The Historic Preservation Committee is allowed to have three non-residents with no additional requirements, which council member Dennis Nachreiner voiced concerns about.
“I do definitely understand that there’s times we are having difficulty filling our committee appointments and whatnot,” said Nachreiner. “The one thing I have a problem with, it specifically spells out all the non-residents, that they're going to have some ties to the city of Portage. But when we get to historic preservation there’s nothing. They can just have three non-residents. There are only seven members on that board to begin with, all they’ve gotta do is convince one person and they’ve got a majority. What I really struggle with is where those three members will come from.”
The resolution also states any person serving on an ad hoc or advisory committee would not be required to reside in the city.
Additionally, the resolution stipulates that if any member of a board, committee or commission moves outside city limits, they will be immediately removed from his or her position.
Another exception to the standard requirement includes a person who is appointed to serve as a city official and must serve on a board.
Council member Rita Maass raised concerns about the definition of a city official, and asked the resolution be revised to be more specific.
“I think I want clarification on official, because official I think is very vague,” said Maass. “I just think it’s too vague and then it contradicts some of our other points in this, that’s my only concern.”
The council is expected to take up the resolution with proposed changes at its Sept. 10 meeting.
