Portage council splits on resolution supporting minorities

In a split vote, Portage Common Council approved a resolution supporting minority populations in the city following a year of division that saw hate speech rise across the country.
The resolution was brought to the council after an unidentified city resident recommended the council pass a resolution to support minorities in the Portage community, Mayor Rick Dodd said. Dodd called it a proactive move.
“The City of Portage does hereby proclaim our renewed and ongoing commitment to be a diverse and inclusive community free from racism, so that all who live, work and visit, in Portage feel welcomed,” the resolution states.
Dodd said there has been a lot of hate speech in the last year against the Asian community including talk of the “China virus.”
“These reprehensible displays of hate have often gone unnoticed and unreported, perpetuating a 'model minority' myth that Asians will be complacent and stay silent, even when singled out and harmed,” the resolution states.
“The city has gone out to minorities and made sure they know they have the support of the Portage Common Council,” Dodd said.
Alderperson Eric Shimpach called the resolution “absolutely shameful” and voted against the resolution. Shimpach said he will soon be the father of Vietnamese Americans.
“My wife and I find this resolution to be wildly offensive, painfully nearsighted and unequivocally racist,” Shimpach said. “My wife did not come to America because she wanted special treatment and attention from government. She came here for equal treatment.”
Shimpach argued labeling certain citizens and giving them special treatment by color of skin is shameful. Shimpach referenced a memo, an email from city administrator Shawn Murphy giving an update on the department heads meeting, from the city that explained why the resolution is needed in Portage.
“It was pointed out that Portage is 90% and the Council is 100% Caucasian and such statements are important. The group agreed with the goal and intent of the Resolution but urged that it also be broadened to include other minority groups in Portage,” the email stated.
“This is indeed a form of bigotry,” Shimpach said. “It implies without the help of this all-white council they are unable to deal with the negativity in their lives.”
Shimpach said the effect of the resolution troubled him and wondered how the council could declare “people to stop being mean.” He didn’t think this resolution would solve that goal.
“This resolution is virtue signaling at best, and I would say it’s a net negative for our community,” Shimpach said. “It would only serve to divide further these groups.”
Other council members added their issues with the resolution.
“There’s no such thing as Black or African-American or Asian-American, Hispanic-American, Native American. We are all just Americans as far as I am concerned,” Alderperson Alan Radiant said. “I am opposing this.”
There were other worries from Alderperson Mark Hahn, who feared by voting against the resolution he would be labeled as a racist. Hahn abstained from the vote.
“We could make a whole lot of resolutions in our time on the council. Every time a group of people aren’t being treated fairly that we make a resolution,” Hahn said.
Alderperson Chris Crawley kept his remarks brief when he voted against the resolution.
“I support a lot of people, but I’m not going to support this," Crawley said. Crawley, Radiant and Shimpach voted against the resolution and Hahn abstained, the resolution passed 4-3.
Alderperson Jeff Monfort explained the resolution was not intended to be racist or bigoted, as suggested by other members, but is an effort to “make things a little nicer.”