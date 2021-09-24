Portage council votes to hold public hearing on adding public comment

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Shimpach’s motion passed 6-2 with opposing votes coming from Alderpersons Jeff Monfort and Allan Radant.

Monfort said residents and concerned citizens should go through the proper channels. He turned to the crowd in the council chambers.

“Why now?” Monfort asked. “Are we going allow people to speak unchecked? It is best to go through the correct procedures.”

Monfort and Radant both said residents are encouraged to speak with their alderperson and at the committee level.

“The way it works is you contact your alderperson and we take it to committee,” Monfort said. “That is how it is done in local government. We want to hear from your but in the correct forum.”

Alderperson Mike Charles said the issue will go to the Legislative and Regulatory committee after the Oct. 14 meeting. He suggested a committee of the whole meeting to take place to discuss the topic.

City Attorney Jessie Spankowski said the council doesn’t have anything in place to hold a committee of the whole meeting. He said it is likely that the subject of public comment could go back and forth from committee to council.