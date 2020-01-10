Portage declares snow emergency ahead of weekend storm expected to drop 4-9 inches

The city of Portage declared a snow emergency for this weekend, with a storm expected to drop between 4 and 9 inches of snow from Friday night through Saturday night.

A winter weather advisory for several counties, including Columbia and Sauk, is in effect until 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. One to 4 inches of snow is expected to accumulate overnight Friday, and another 2 to 6 inches is expected Saturday.

The advisory also warns of strong wind gusts reaching 30 to 40 mph, which will cause drifting snow and reduced visibility throughout the storm.

As part of Portage's snow emergency, parking will be prohibited on all snow routes starting at 2 a.m. Sunday and on all other streets except the central business district starting at 4 a.m. Sunday. Parking will be prohibited in the central business district from 12 a.m. to 7 a.m. Jan. 13 Monday while crews plow snow. Violators will face towing and a fine.

