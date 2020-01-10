You are the owner of this article.
Portage declares snow emergency ahead of weekend storm expected to drop 4-9 inches
A White New Year in Portage (copy)

David Arndt uses a snowblower to remove a modest snowfall from his driveway Dec. 31 on Silver Lake Drive in Portage. A snowstorm with accumulations of 4 to 9 inches is expected to hit the area this weekend.

 Daily Register Archives

The city of Portage declared a snow emergency for this weekend, with a storm expected to drop between 4 and 9 inches of snow from Friday night through Saturday night.

A winter weather advisory for several counties, including Columbia and Sauk, is in effect until 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. One to 4 inches of snow is expected to accumulate overnight Friday, and another 2 to 6 inches is expected Saturday.

The advisory also warns of strong wind gusts reaching 30 to 40 mph, which will cause drifting snow and reduced visibility throughout the storm.

As part of Portage's snow emergency, parking will be prohibited on all snow routes starting at 2 a.m. Sunday and on all other streets except the central business district starting at 4 a.m. Sunday. Parking will be prohibited in the central business district from 12 a.m. to 7 a.m. Jan. 13 Monday while crews plow snow. Violators will face towing and a fine.

Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.

