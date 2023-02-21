The city of Portage has declared a snow emergency starting at 4 a.m. Thursday. Parking will be prohibited on all snow routes and at 6 a.m. parking will be prohibited on all streets except for the Central Business District. Parking in the CBD will be prohibited from 4 a.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday.
Vehicles not in compliance with these parking regulations are subject to a fine and may be towed with the owner responsible for any associated charges. For more information, call the “Snow Emergency Hotline” at 608-810-4200.