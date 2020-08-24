Portage drug suspect, officer hurt in arrest; officer ordered K-9 to bite

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Columbia County deputy was injured when a police dog was commanded to bite a suspect, who was later charged with several felonies.

Loyal Stowers, 37, of Portage made an initial appearance Friday in Columbia County Circuit Court after being charged with felony resisting an officer causing bodily harm, felony attempted battery to an officer, felony drug possession with intent, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor harassment of a police canine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Judge Troy Cross set a $15,000 cash bond and Stowers remained in custody as of Monday afternoon. Stowers faces decades in prison and tens of thousands of dollars in fines if convicted of the charges.

According to the criminal complaint, a Columbia County Sheriff's Office detective was attempting to conduct surveillance on Stowers after receiving tips about possible drug sales. The complaint says the detective went to a business in Portage known for drug deals on Aug. 18 and saw Stowers leave the location and drive away. The detective reported seeing Stowers not wearing a seat belt and asked a deputy to stop Stowers for a traffic violation using a marked squad car. Stowers parked and walked into another business.