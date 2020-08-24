Portage drug suspect, officer hurt in arrest; officer ordered K-9 to bite

A Columbia County deputy was injured when a police dog was commanded to bite a suspect, who was later charged with several felonies.
Loyal Stowers, 37, of Portage made an initial appearance Friday in Columbia County Circuit Court after being charged with felony resisting an officer causing bodily harm, felony attempted battery to an officer, felony drug possession with intent, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor harassment of a police canine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Judge Troy Cross set a $15,000 cash bond and Stowers remained in custody as of Monday afternoon. Stowers faces decades in prison and tens of thousands of dollars in fines if convicted of the charges.
According to the criminal complaint, a Columbia County Sheriff's Office detective was attempting to conduct surveillance on Stowers after receiving tips about possible drug sales. The complaint says the detective went to a business in Portage known for drug deals on Aug. 18 and saw Stowers leave the location and drive away. The detective reported seeing Stowers not wearing a seat belt and asked a deputy to stop Stowers for a traffic violation using a marked squad car. Stowers parked and walked into another business.
Officers followed Stowers into the store and grabbed him when he started to walk away. The complaint said Stowers became agitated and resisted. The officers attempted to but were unable to take him to the floor. Another officer entered the store with a police canine and Stowers was told that the dog would bite him if he didn't stop resisting. The complaint said Stowers laid down on his stomach with his hands underneath his body.
The complaint said Stowers kept pulling his arms away and thrashing and attempted to bite one of the officers. The dog was then directed to bite Stowers on the right leg. The complaint said Stowers grabbed the dog by the mouth and neck. Officers then were able to grab Stowers' hands and place him in handcuffs. The dog also bit one of the officers and left a 1.5-inch laceration on his right arm, the complaint said.
Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner confirmed Monday that the K-9 did bite the suspect, but said the deputy had a laceration that was "not a true bite mark or bite injury." He said the dog's tooth cut the deputy's arm during the struggle. An Aug. 18 press release did not note any biting.
Both Stowers and the deputy were treated for injuries.
According to the complaint, Stowers was found with drugs and drug paraphernalia on his person and in his vehicle.
A pre-trial conference is set for Sept. 16.
