Portage, Endeavor sharing suppers hope to start again in fall

Wade said the number community members attending will likely be limited to allow for social distancing and safe interactions once the dinners resume at school buildings.

“We will really look to the county health department to tell us what is best, and obviously following the school guidelines,” said Wade. “But we definitely want to get started back as soon as we can, even if that means we have to limit the number of people that are in or out.”

Wade said organizers of the events did not consider other venues because they wanted to continue keeping everyone safe from coronavirus.

She said organizers also considered organizing drive-thru meal pick ups during the months the diners could not meet in-person, but decided against the idea because it did not fully align with the community-oriented mission.

“Our mission is to have people there and be able to share with them and have that sense of community. We’ve held off, it just doesn’t support our mission," Wade said.

While being on hiatus, organizers of the Endeavor sharing supper chose to give any cash donations received in January and February to the Endeavor Food Pantry and the Marquette County Care and Share food bank in an effort to give back, said Linda Krueger, an organizer for the Endeavor Sharing Supper.