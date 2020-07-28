Portage, Endeavor sharing suppers hope to start again in fall

Portage and Endeavor sharing suppers have been cancelled since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers hope the meals will return in fall.
The sharing suppers are free meals offered in Endeavor the last Wednesday of each month and in Portage the last Monday of each month. Local businesses or individuals sponsor each meal, which is catered from local restaurants or catering companies. The Portage sharing supper is held at Wayne Bartels Middle School in Portage, and the Endeavor supper is held at Endeavor Elementary School.
Sharon Wade, co-founder of both the Portage and Endeavor sharing suppers said the community dinners will resume when children return to school in person in the Portage School District.
The Portage School Board approved a plan Monday to allow some students to attend school in-person starting Sept. 1.
The meals allow adults and children to interact with their local communities, meet new people and get information and resources within the community and county, said Wade. The suppers also include activities and crafts for children.
“It’s extremely disappointing that we’ve had to put them on hold, but felt it’s in the best interest for everyone's safety not to gather together for these,” said Wade. “As soon as they are ready to go with having people inside, they’re ready for us to start again. At this point we aren’t quite there yet.”
Wade said the number community members attending will likely be limited to allow for social distancing and safe interactions once the dinners resume at school buildings.
“We will really look to the county health department to tell us what is best, and obviously following the school guidelines,” said Wade. “But we definitely want to get started back as soon as we can, even if that means we have to limit the number of people that are in or out.”
Wade said organizers of the events did not consider other venues because they wanted to continue keeping everyone safe from coronavirus.
She said organizers also considered organizing drive-thru meal pick ups during the months the diners could not meet in-person, but decided against the idea because it did not fully align with the community-oriented mission.
“Our mission is to have people there and be able to share with them and have that sense of community. We’ve held off, it just doesn’t support our mission," Wade said.
While being on hiatus, organizers of the Endeavor sharing supper chose to give any cash donations received in January and February to the Endeavor Food Pantry and the Marquette County Care and Share food bank in an effort to give back, said Linda Krueger, an organizer for the Endeavor Sharing Supper.
"We work so very hard to make sure people feel like this supper is for everyone, but we do know that there are people struggling and our meal does help and the end of the month," said Krueger. "We just felt because we're a meal oriented group that those donations would be best to serve the community and give back to those who have been giving to us."
Wade said she is excited for the suppers to resume, because she believes having an outlet for community unity is important in current times.
“These are the sorts of time that we want to have people together, we want to build that sense of community and being able to help each other through difficult times,” said Wade. “It makes it challenging when you can’t get together in these situations.”
