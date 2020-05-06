Portage events season start falters in face of COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

When mandated closures and social distancing measures were implemented mid-March, the Portage Area Chamber of Commerce calendar was suddenly flush with the words “cancelled” and “postponed” before every entry.

“I look at the calendar and the things I see are postponements and cancellations,” Executive Director Marianne Hanson said. “A community calendar shouldn’t be that.”

In recent days, it has seen notable cancellations. The annual festival hosted by St. Mary of Immaculate Conception & St. Mary Help of Christians known as Best Fest is usually considered the opening for summer events within the city, the event’s committee chairperson Sarah Kravick said. Instead, it will likely close out the season. The weekend event was slated to begin May 16, but due to COVID-19 concerns, it was moved to Sept. 11.

“Never once, in our wildest dreams, could we have imagined having to cancel it because of a pandemic,” Kravick said. “Last year, we had some potentially bad weather in terms of tornadoes or severe storms. We plan for those types of contingencies, it’s an outdoor festival, but we never planned for a pandemic.”