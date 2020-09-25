Portage extends emergency declaration through January 2020 to continue meeting virtually

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Portage Common Council voted 7-2 to extend the city’s COVID-19 emergency declaration to continue allowing its governmental bodies to work and meet remotely.

The declaration, originally passed May 21, will expire Jan. 31, 2021.

The emergency declaration allows the council and other city boards, commissions and committees to continue meeting remotely as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

At Thursday’s meeting, the council debated if it would place an end date on the declaration, or leave it open-ended.

“It means we don’t put an expiration date on it, until this is over or there is a vaccine available for this," said Mayor Rick Dodd. "It would in effect be until the council decided to end it."

Alderman Mark Hahn, District 2, opposed leaving the declaration open ended due to an uncertain timeline for the end of the pandemic or a vaccine.

“If we wait until this is over or there is a vaccine, we could be looking at another year,” Hahn said. “We have no idea when this is going to be. I’d just as soon have some type of a date rather than relying on trying to get it on an agenda some time in the future.”