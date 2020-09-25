Portage extends emergency declaration through January 2020 to continue meeting virtually

The Portage Common Council voted 7-2 to extend the city’s COVID-19 emergency declaration to continue allowing its governmental bodies to work and meet remotely.
The declaration, originally passed May 21, will expire Jan. 31, 2021.
The emergency declaration allows the council and other city boards, commissions and committees to continue meeting remotely as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
At Thursday’s meeting, the council debated if it would place an end date on the declaration, or leave it open-ended.
“It means we don’t put an expiration date on it, until this is over or there is a vaccine available for this," said Mayor Rick Dodd. "It would in effect be until the council decided to end it."
Alderman Mark Hahn, District 2, opposed leaving the declaration open ended due to an uncertain timeline for the end of the pandemic or a vaccine.
“If we wait until this is over or there is a vaccine, we could be looking at another year,” Hahn said. “We have no idea when this is going to be. I’d just as soon have some type of a date rather than relying on trying to get it on an agenda some time in the future.”
Council Member Alan Radant, District 1, proposed the indefinite extension, saying coronavirus was still very active in the county.
“Considering the fact that COVID-19 is expanding, it’s at 4.85% for Columbia County, I think we should leave this open instead of setting a date,” Radant said.
As of Friday, the county has 573 positive cases, with 89 active cases. There have been 14,476 negative tests, according to the county’s public health daily snapshot.
The emergency declaration also encourages local businesses and city employees to practice recommended Center for Disease Control and Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation guidelines for social distancing and mask wearing.
City employees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing while at work.
The council can revisit the emergency order prior to the end date and choose to end or extend it.
