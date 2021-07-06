Portage family aims to seek justice, honor the memory of woman killed in Sauk County crash

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy started driving east on County T, going around a curve and into the town of Fairfield when he saw the vehicle that had left the scene of the traffic stop in the ditch sitting on its roof near the woods.

The deputy found Slama, partially pinned under the vehicle, already dead. Another passenger, who Breezer said was Ryen Swiatly, 24, of Portage, was found by the deputy feet away from the crashed vehicle. He was reportedly severely injured and taken to UW Hospital in Madison via MedFlight.

The driver, an unidentified man who Breezer said Slama didn’t know well, left the scene of the crash. According to a press release from Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, the man was arrested about 7 hours later when someone called police after the driver showed up at their home around 9:30 a.m. asking for help.

“My feelings are, ‘Was my daughter’s life worth less than a ticket to you?” Breezer said she would ask the driver. “I want to know what you were thinking.”

Breezer said she hopes the driver lives with the weight of his actions.