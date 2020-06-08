Portage family builds 30 beds for area children during pandemic

A Portage family of five built 30 beds for area children during the early weeks of the public health emergency.
They called it “family quarantine time.”
“We were getting pretty bored at home when we decided to do this,” said Brian Scheibach, president of the bed-building Portage nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace. “I suspect there’s going to be a lot of need for these beds among families who’ve gone through some really tough times and thought it was important to keep this (effort) going.”
The local chapter of SHP had built and delivered more than 400 beds for children since launching in 2018 but suspended operations in late March due to the novel coronavirus.
That meant no volunteer bed builds, no deliveries and no requests for beds.
So Scheibach and his wife, Lesley Scheibach, enlisted help from their children, Tori Scheibach and Lexi Scheibach, who each attend college, and Braeden Scheibach, a Portage High School junior. They built the beds at the O’Brion Agency warehouse in Portage, mostly on April weekends, and put in a combined 80 hours of work.
They’ll deliver the beds this week.
“It was just the five of us, so I remember it was very quiet,” said Lexi Scheibach a recent graduate of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire who wants to be a speech language pathologist. “We needed something to do, and it was fun. It was a bonding experience.”
SHP-Portage delivers beds to families in Columbia, Marquette, Adams, Sauk, Green Lake and Dodge counties, the requests coming directly from the families or from anyone in a child’s life, including his or her relatives, friends, teachers or medical professionals.
Its operations were suspended at a time when the chapter was getting about 30 bed requests per month and its current waiting list had about 60 families on it, Brian Scheibach said. Requests for beds should be reopened soon and Scheibach encouraged families to check the website for important updates: shpbeds.org/chapter/wi-portage
The nonprofit -- which is among more than 100 U.S. chapters -- hopes to organize a socially-distanced volunteer bed build in Portage on June 27, and Miss Wisconsin Pageant winners and contestants are tentatively scheduled to help build beds in late July, Scheibach said.
“We’ll slowly get this going again with much smaller builds,” Scheibach said. “We’ll use less people and we’ll be properly spaced outdoors and everything else that’s required in the new normal.”
Scheibach expects the nonprofit will take temperatures of volunteers, perform extra cleaning of its tools and materials and reduce or eliminate face-to-face contact with the families who receive the beds. That likely means that children receiving the beds will no longer be allowed to help the volunteers put them together inside the homes.
“It will probably be contact-less delivery, for a while,” Scheibach said.
Restarting SHP is particularly exciting for Scheibach, he said, because Wisconsin chapters recently received a donation of almost 200,000 linear feet of lumber from MacDonald and Owen Lumber, which is based in Luck, Wisconsin. The lumber, which was delivered in Portage, will be split up between about 10 Wisconsin SHP chapters including Portage.
“It’s probably enough for 800 beds,” Scheibach said of the donation, from which Portage gets about 60,000 linear feet of lumber. “It’s a crazy amount of lumber. When the semi-truck pulled up (in Portage), I almost fainted.”
The arrival of the lumber in Portage had perfect timing, Scheibach said, because SHP-Portage expects its waiting list for beds will double “almost immediately” once the nonprofit reopens bed requests.
“I’m worried that our momentum has been lost, but we really can’t let that happen,” Scheibach said of SHP-Portage, which built 100 beds in 2018 and then built more than 300 in 2019.
Said Lexi Scheibach, “There has always been a need (for beds), but with so many people not having jobs or working as many hours as they used to, it’s just harder to get income. I think the need for this will be greater now more than ever.”
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.