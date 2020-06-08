Portage family builds 30 beds for area children during pandemic

“It will probably be contact-less delivery, for a while,” Scheibach said.

Restarting SHP is particularly exciting for Scheibach, he said, because Wisconsin chapters recently received a donation of almost 200,000 linear feet of lumber from MacDonald and Owen Lumber, which is based in Luck, Wisconsin. The lumber, which was delivered in Portage, will be split up between about 10 Wisconsin SHP chapters including Portage.

“It’s probably enough for 800 beds,” Scheibach said of the donation, from which Portage gets about 60,000 linear feet of lumber. “It’s a crazy amount of lumber. When the semi-truck pulled up (in Portage), I almost fainted.”

The arrival of the lumber in Portage had perfect timing, Scheibach said, because SHP-Portage expects its waiting list for beds will double “almost immediately” once the nonprofit reopens bed requests.

“I’m worried that our momentum has been lost, but we really can’t let that happen,” Scheibach said of SHP-Portage, which built 100 beds in 2018 and then built more than 300 in 2019.