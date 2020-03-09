Portage Family Skate Park pushing to meet Phase II fundraising goal

Funds for the Portage Family Skate Park project have been nearing the organizers' goal since a matching grant was announced in July, but time may run out before work can begin.
Kyle Little, president of the group, remains hopeful $6,000 can be raised in March, but because of increased expense estimates, it may not be enough. Another $10,000 might be needed for project materials.
“My hope is that the community will help us get to $155,000,” Little said.
That was the original goal when Phase II of the expansion project began. In July, the Edward C. Lenz and June M. Lenz Charitable Trust dedicated $25,000 to match any donations given to the park. Little said an anonymous donor also dedicated matching funds at the end of 2019.
Because there is a timeline established by the city, Little said he hopes to convince city parks officials to seek contract bids to determine what actual costs will be for the expansion. The remaining $10,000 could be financed through the city as the group continues to raise funds. He blamed the change in costs on inflation and tariffs on the needed materials.
If the second phase could be funded by the end of the month, the project will meet deadlines. Work will likely begin in late August and could be finished within about a month, Little said. The goal is to begin building, which will spark more motivation for donors.
“When people see something being built... they donate more,” Little said.
The second of three projected phases would enhance the already popular skate park. It would add about 5,500 square feet of ramp space to the already established park facilities. The main focus of the upgrade is to incorporate more transitions, Little said, to help bolster understanding for novice and intermediate skateboarders. There are no big bowls, but the dips help riders understand them better without being in them.
There are planned skateboarding classes through the city Parks and Recreation Department to also help beginners. Phase II would allow for intermediate riders to receive training as well.
People from throughout the region are drawn to the park. Former Parks and Recreation Manager Tim Raimer helped establish it roughly a decade ago. He said it was an idea to give riders a safe place to skateboard. He still supports it as a positive addition to the community that brings in skateboarders from more than just the city.
“I’m just amazed at the number of kids that are down there,” Raimer said, noting when he drives by Goodyear Park there are often riders on the ramps.
Raimer said the skate park has been good for skateboarders and that people in the community always conveyed only support to him.
“The openness of this one makes it a lot easier for kids to use,” Raimer said. “It’s a nice place for kids to go.”
It draws users from different places, Raimer said. Little referred to it as a “central hub,” which Raimer echoed in his observations.
Baraboo resident David Spannagel enjoyed the mid-50s temperatures Sunday at the skate park. He supports plans for an expansion.
“I think it looks sweet,” Spannagel said. “It will be nice to have the extra stair set and the rail will be nice too. Any expansion will be fantastic.”
Heath Eisen of Wisconsin Dells was there skateboarding Sunday too. Eisen said the park pulls in users from outside of Portage despite there being other parks in the region.
“It’s a popular park,” Eisen said. “Delton’s really good. This one is a different type of layout than Delton. It’s more catered to street and flat-ground tricks. After school a lot of kids from around the area will come here to skate.”
Parks and Recreation Manager Toby Monogue said the department doesn’t keep tabs on visitors to Goodyear Park or where they come from, but he has seen the park busy throughout nice weather months in less than a year in his position. Anecdotally through others, the skate park and splash pad there have a large number of users, he added.
Marianne Hanson, Portage Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, said Goodyear Park brings in visitors from outside the city as a number of city parks tend to during the summer. She added that Goodyear Park is a strong draw because of its amenities for children, and added that she has heard of people who live outside the city limits, Montello, Pardeeville and Poynette residents using the skate park to learn.
For Little, it is obvious the park brings in outside visitors. Even former professional skateboarder Tony Hawk’s son, Riley Hawk, a professional now himself, has visited the park to test out its ramps. Little said he has spent time with amateur and professional skateboarding teams who visit. They stay in a hotel, eat in restaurants and shop in Portage, he said.
Additions to a popular attraction can help boost city visitor revenue, Hanson said.
“Any improvements we see to the park definitely enhance our area,” she said.
Little said “March Madness” will be their fundraising theme in the next three weeks. Donations through purchases at area businesses, like Mexican restaurant La Tolteca in Portage and Jose’s Authentic Mexican Restaurant in Baraboo will support the project. The Portage Kiwanis Club is also co-sponsoring a soup and bingo event March 21 with the Portage Presbyterian Church.
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.