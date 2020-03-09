Portage Family Skate Park pushing to meet Phase II fundraising goal

Funds for the Portage Family Skate Park project have been nearing the organizers' goal since a matching grant was announced in July, but time may run out before work can begin.

Kyle Little, president of the group, remains hopeful $6,000 can be raised in March, but because of increased expense estimates, it may not be enough. Another $10,000 might be needed for project materials.

“My hope is that the community will help us get to $155,000,” Little said.

That was the original goal when Phase II of the expansion project began. In July, the Edward C. Lenz and June M. Lenz Charitable Trust dedicated $25,000 to match any donations given to the park. Little said an anonymous donor also dedicated matching funds at the end of 2019.

Because there is a timeline established by the city, Little said he hopes to convince city parks officials to seek contract bids to determine what actual costs will be for the expansion. The remaining $10,000 could be financed through the city as the group continues to raise funds. He blamed the change in costs on inflation and tariffs on the needed materials.