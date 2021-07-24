Portage family struggles with rare blood disorder for 2 brothers

A Portage family is living in two places at once while young brothers await significant medical treatment for an extremely rare blood disorder.
Brett Johnson, 16, and Michael Johnson, 13, will soon undergo bone marrow transplants in Minnesota for any chance of survival and quality of life into and past their 20s, said their father, Craig Johnson.
Genetic testing in 2019 showed the brothers have the worst of 23 subtypes of Fanconi Anemia, which impacts all major body systems.
There are less than 100 diagnosed cases of their particular disorder worldwide.
“There are very few places in the world that are doing treatment for this disorder or even studying it, for that matter,” Craig Johnson said of the brca-2 subtype of FA. “There’s no cure.”
The family is trying to raise $50,000 on GoFundMe for medical, travel and living expenses after they secured an apartment across from M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital in downtown Minneapolis.
The family’s journey started when Michael, at age 8, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in 2016. After treatment, Michael was thought to be cured and doing well until the family noticed he looked paler than usual in 2018. More testing revealed that Michael had acute promyelocytic leukemia, which is a rarer subtype of leukemia — a diagnosis that would prompt the whole family to undergo genetic testing.
“The transformation of AML to AMPL was just unheard of,” Johnson said. “It’s just not supposed to happen.”
Genetic testing of Craig Johnson and his wife, Becca Johnson, showed they carry the mutations that led to an extremely rare FA diagnosis for Michael. Genetic testing of Brett revealed that he, too, had the same brca-2 subtype of FA, despite showing no symptoms.
“With their particular subtype, the doctors were amazed that Brett’s disorder hasn’t led to a cancer yet,” Johnson said.
Successful bone marrow transplants will hopefully prolong the brothers’ lives and improve their quality of life, despite no cure for FA, Craig Johnson said.
Michael, an eighth-grader at Bartels Middle School, underwent a transplant in May but lost engraftment earlier this month. He will likely undergo another transplant in mid-January, when his body recovers from his most recent procedure involving chemotherapy.
Brett, a junior at Portage High School, will begin the process of his bone marrow transplant in mid-October.
The parents, who both work in public education, will continue to travel back and forth between Portage and their apartment in Minneapolis according to their work schedules and their boys’ treatment schedules. They also get lots of help from Becca’s parents at home, Craig Johnson said.
“It’s frustrating for them,” he said of the boys. “For Michael, especially, because he’s been stuck (at the hospital) since early April. But he has a great group of friends that he does online gaming with, and we’re fortunate that technology allows him to hang out with them in that way. So he’s doing pretty well. He’s looking forward to going snowboarding and wakeboarding again at some point. He has a lot of confidence and faith in the doctors and science and he truly believes in them.
“Brett does, too,” the father continued. “He keeps himself busy at his job and he’s big into the marching band at Portage High School, which starts up again soon. His group of friends is incredibly supportive of him and he also keeps himself busy with computer coding.”
The family hopes that with more time, the scientific community will find better ways to treat the disorder and ultimately find a cure for it.
“It’s just so new, and the type of transplant they’re receiving for it has only been around for few years,” Craig Johnson said. ”Our short-term goals are just for us to navigate these troubled waters and for the boys to have the longevity and the quality of life that every child deserves.”
Any money that’s left over from the family’s GoFundMe fundraiser will be donated to the Fanconi Anemia Research Fund. To learn more about that research, visit fanconi.org.
“We’ve always said and we’ve always believed that the longer the remission, the better the science,” Johnson said. “What it comes down to is we want to make sure nobody fights alone.”
