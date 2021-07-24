Portage family struggles with rare blood disorder for 2 brothers

“It’s frustrating for them,” he said of the boys. “For Michael, especially, because he’s been stuck (at the hospital) since early April. But he has a great group of friends that he does online gaming with, and we’re fortunate that technology allows him to hang out with them in that way. So he’s doing pretty well. He’s looking forward to going snowboarding and wakeboarding again at some point. He has a lot of confidence and faith in the doctors and science and he truly believes in them.

“Brett does, too,” the father continued. “He keeps himself busy at his job and he’s big into the marching band at Portage High School, which starts up again soon. His group of friends is incredibly supportive of him and he also keeps himself busy with computer coding.”

The family hopes that with more time, the scientific community will find better ways to treat the disorder and ultimately find a cure for it.

“It’s just so new, and the type of transplant they’re receiving for it has only been around for few years,” Craig Johnson said. ”Our short-term goals are just for us to navigate these troubled waters and for the boys to have the longevity and the quality of life that every child deserves.”