Portage Farmer's Market late start due to COVID-19 hits some vendors, leaves others unaffected

The late start to the Portage Farmer’s Market, which began June 4 this year over concerns about COVID-19, vexed some vendors but had little effect on others.
Katilyn Horvat, who operates Horvat’s Harvest in Dalton, said the late start was detrimental to her profits. She sells plants meant to begin gardens, and without the person-to-person exposure to regular customers and the concern over COVID-19, she lost substantial revenue in wasted produce.
“Most people plant their gardens before the first week of June,” Horvat said. “Therefore, literally hundreds of plants I normally would have sold, maybe even 1,000, did not sell because people broke down… They needed to get their gardens going, so they bought large store products instead.”
May is an active month for Horvat to sell produce. She said online sales can’t reach as many people who prefer to venture out to markets and the distance, for some, would be too much of a hindrance for something as simple as picking up a bundle of radishes.
“It’s frustrating,” Horvat said. “I probably lost at least a grand because of COVID, maybe more.”
The late start seemed against common sense, Horvat said, as the market is an open-air event that allows for social distancing. It should be less fear-inducing than a closed building, she said.
Sales in the last two weeks were promising, but “again, plant selling season is just kind of done,” Horvat said. It’s people buying replacements for dead plants rather than a variety of starters to begin a garden, she said.
There will be a positive turn soon, Horvat said. New, fresh produce that grows best mid-summer will help, but it was difficult to endure that initial wave of lost plants as markets remained closed.
For Beth and Mark Heinze, it was “almost the opposite,” Marks said.
Because of high demand for meat at grocery stores, farms like their Portage-based Lewiston Homestead, which sells beef, saw more turnout than usual. It still would have been nice to start the farmers market on time, Beth said, but it didn’t affect them much. Sales Thursday were positive, they said.
Bob Dawidziak, of The Garden Center in Montello, said because of COVID-19 his physical business has been “phenomenal” this year, even though they missed farmers markets over two major plant holidays: Mother’s Day and Memorial Day.
“People are planting stuff who have never planted a thing in their life,” Dawidziak said.
The business opened two weeks late, but he said “every day was like Saturday,” and patrons kept coming in, likely because they were looking to garden during a time when they are unable to do other things due to mandated closures and advice to stay home as much as possible due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Portage was his latest market this year, he said, but as Dawidziak brought plants in, sales were overwhelmingly positive even in June, at a point when most people have their plants in pots or the ground.
“The flip side of this, we’re almost totally sold out, more so than in a normal year,” he said. “I really count my blessings. People are obviously staying home, they’re not going to probably travel that much, and they’re just doing stuff in their yard.”
Marie Schave, of Pardeeville, sells produce grown on land owned by her son, Chris Schave, a farmer near Beaver Dam.
Schave said the weather was favorable this year compared to 2019, allowing for planting to begin early. The farmers markets’ late starts didn’t impact her sales, seemingly boosting them once people were finally able to go out and buy locally grown vegetables and fruits.
Thursday and the first market of the season a week before were good for sales, she said, adding she feels they will remain steady throughout the season.
“It’s really been really great this year,” Schave said. “I think a lot of people are anxious to get out to the farmers markets.”
