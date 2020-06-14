Portage Farmer's Market late start due to COVID-19 hits some vendors, leaves others unaffected

Sales in the last two weeks were promising, but “again, plant selling season is just kind of done,” Horvat said. It’s people buying replacements for dead plants rather than a variety of starters to begin a garden, she said.

There will be a positive turn soon, Horvat said. New, fresh produce that grows best mid-summer will help, but it was difficult to endure that initial wave of lost plants as markets remained closed.

For Beth and Mark Heinze, it was “almost the opposite,” Marks said.

Because of high demand for meat at grocery stores, farms like their Portage-based Lewiston Homestead, which sells beef, saw more turnout than usual. It still would have been nice to start the farmers market on time, Beth said, but it didn’t affect them much. Sales Thursday were positive, they said.

Bob Dawidziak, of The Garden Center in Montello, said because of COVID-19 his physical business has been “phenomenal” this year, even though they missed farmers markets over two major plant holidays: Mother’s Day and Memorial Day.

“People are planting stuff who have never planted a thing in their life,” Dawidziak said.