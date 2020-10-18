Portage FFA adapts during COVID-19

Capodarco said the virus has also presented challenges for FFA, as many of the educational efforts the group focuses on are done in person.

“It’s been harder to get kids involved,” Capodarco said. “We see kids less than half the time. Normally, I’d be able to say ‘Hey, so and so you have this event and this event coming up,’ but a lot of it is through the internet or text, and kids are forgetful.”

Brenna Bays, another FFA advisor, said the virus, virtual learning and events have caused challenges for the group. She said it presents a unique opportunity to increase the size of the organization.

“It’s a lot of virtual, but the same enthusiasm is still there,” Bays said. “We’re focusing on recruiting and finding those students that need that place where they belong, and a place where they’re able to show their true selves during this difficult time. It’s been a great way to reach out to students that we might not usually reach.”

