Portage FFA adapts during COVID-19

Portage’s FFA chapter held its annual chicken dinner fundraiser Sunday, adapted to be drive-thru service due to COVID-19.
FFA advisor Josh Capodarco said fundraising has become difficult during the pandemic because many events the organization holds encourage gatherings or are held in public places.
Usually, the group holds a variety of fundraisers around this time of year, including tip nights at Pizza Ranch in Portage and a car wash.
Capodarco said these are difficult to do with social distancing, and the group is learning to adapt with drive-thru fundraisers where it can.
Funds raised at events like the chicken dinner go towards sending members to national competition in the spring, allowing payment for the students meals, housing and transportation.
Support Local Journalism
“Oftentimes, that trip can cost hundreds of dollars,” Capodarco said. “So what we hope to do with fundraising is minimize that, so students and families can join without having to spend hundreds of dollars. This year, our event is virtual, so we don’t have a cost associated, but it’s been different.”
Funds from the chicken dinner fundraiser will be used for scholarship opportunities for students planning to attend two- or four-year universities in fields related to agriculture.
Capodarco said the virus has also presented challenges for FFA, as many of the educational efforts the group focuses on are done in person.
“It’s been harder to get kids involved,” Capodarco said. “We see kids less than half the time. Normally, I’d be able to say ‘Hey, so and so you have this event and this event coming up,’ but a lot of it is through the internet or text, and kids are forgetful.”
Brenna Bays, another FFA advisor, said the virus, virtual learning and events have caused challenges for the group. She said it presents a unique opportunity to increase the size of the organization.
“It’s a lot of virtual, but the same enthusiasm is still there,” Bays said. “We’re focusing on recruiting and finding those students that need that place where they belong, and a place where they’re able to show their true selves during this difficult time. It’s been a great way to reach out to students that we might not usually reach.”
Follow Nicole on Twitter @Nicole_Aimone
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.