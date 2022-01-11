Portage FFA busy with outreach in 2021

Members of the Portage FFA reported about their outreach and education programs in the community at the Portage School Board meeting Monday.

Portage High School Junior Laci Wilcox and Senior Mara Krejchick made a presentation explaining what the FFA chapter has done since fair season along with Portage FFA advisors Breanna Babcock and Joshua Capodarco. Babcock said the presentation was a year in review.

Krejchick and Wilcox said since Portage FFA members live in Columbia and Marquette counties, students volunteered at both county fairs last summer.

"We helped with the animals and volunteered where we could," Krejchick said. "We helped a lot with the dairy breakfast this year."

The FFA has also held a number of fundraising events throughout the year including a car wash and brat sale at Tractor Supply, the alumni chicken barbeque dinner and volunteer work at Pizza Ranch and Culvers.

“It’s important for us to help support others in the community,” Wilcox said.

