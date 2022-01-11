 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Portage FFA busy with outreach in 2021
alert featured top story

Portage FFA busy with outreach in 2021

011222-port-news-ffa-1

Portage FFA members Mara Krejchick and Laci Wilcox explain to the Portage Area School Board what their FFA chapter has been up to with outreach during the last several months on Monday night.

 JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register

Members of the Portage FFA reported about their outreach and education programs in the community at the Portage School Board meeting Monday.

Portage High School Junior Laci Wilcox and Senior Mara Krejchick made a presentation explaining what the FFA chapter has done since fair season along with Portage FFA advisors Breanna Babcock and Joshua Capodarco. Babcock said the presentation was a year in review.

Krejchick and Wilcox said since Portage FFA members live in Columbia and Marquette counties, students volunteered at both county fairs last summer. 

"We helped with the animals and volunteered where we could," Krejchick said. "We helped a lot with the dairy breakfast this year."

The FFA has also held a number of fundraising events throughout the year including a car wash and brat sale at Tractor Supply, the alumni chicken barbeque dinner and volunteer work at Pizza Ranch and Culvers.

“It’s important for us to help support others in the community,” Wilcox said.

During the first week of school, the FFA chapter sets up a display during Freshman Day at Portage High School which gets new students involved and interested in the FFA in hopes of gaining new members.

Babcock said Portage FFA has around 300 members in the high school and middle school. She said members went to leadership conferences and workshops.

“We learned how to strengthen our chapter at the fall leadership conference,” Wilcox said.

Another event that garners a lot of attention for the Portage FFA Chapter is the animal visitation days.

“Students put a lot of time into caring for these animals and this is a great way to showcase them for students at the school,” Krejchick said. She said this year the animals included a horse, puppies, chickens and dairy cows.

“We really want to thank you, the school board, for your continued support of the FFA,” Wilcox said.

Babcock said the students will be back at the end of the school year.

“We can’t wait to come back and talk to you about the second half of the school year,” Babcock said. “We’re creating next group of leaders for the community.”

