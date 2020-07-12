Portage finalizes Silver Lake Management Plan

The plan is meant to provide guidance for anyone working on the lake. It provides context for public rights, lake users, property owners, the city parks department, planning and zoning officials, county land and water conservation officials, DNR staff and fishing or sportsmans’ clubs.

Vision for management of the lake includes excellent water quality and a wildlife habitat in balance and harmony with human activity.

“I think that’s something that we collectively all want to see for Silver Lake,” Haney said. “So we ensure that each step along the process is included in that decision.”

Monogue said the plan is a “thorough document” put together by experts that will help guide the city as it moves forward. It also highlights a plan for anyone, regardless of how long they have been employed with the city, to understand its goals.

Referring to it as “a playbook for the lake,” Monogue said planning for the 99-page document found “a lot of positives.” The water quality is generally good. One goal is to ensure it stays that way or gets even better through meeting goals in the plan.

“I think it’s just an ongoing process,” Monogue said. “We want to keep the water quality so we don't have those issues in 20 or 30 years.”