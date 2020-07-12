Portage finalizes Silver Lake Management Plan

After years of study, public meetings and drafted documents, the final version of the 2020 Silver Lake Manage Plan has one step left before it is officially adopted by the city of Portage.
A public presentation of the final draft was cancelled by COVID-19, but was made possible through online teleconference software at the end of June. Two presentations of data and survey results had been provided by Ryan Haney, of the Center for Watershed Science at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
Parks and Recreation Manager Toby Monogue said the Park and Recreation Board approved the draft, recommending it to Portage Common Council to consider during its next meeting, on a unanimous vote Tuesday.
The collaborative effort of city, county and Department of Natural Resources officials culminated in the final draft, which provides a guide to the city for maintenance and improvement of Silver Lake for the next five years.
Throughout that time, the plan should receive minor updates, and be modified after five years, which should be simple if workers are continually evaluating the plan, Haney said. In half a decade, updates to the plan should not be as extensive as the original document, he said.
“Any lake going through active management should certainly have a plan in place,” Haney said.
The plan is meant to provide guidance for anyone working on the lake. It provides context for public rights, lake users, property owners, the city parks department, planning and zoning officials, county land and water conservation officials, DNR staff and fishing or sportsmans’ clubs.
Vision for management of the lake includes excellent water quality and a wildlife habitat in balance and harmony with human activity.
“I think that’s something that we collectively all want to see for Silver Lake,” Haney said. “So we ensure that each step along the process is included in that decision.”
Monogue said the plan is a “thorough document” put together by experts that will help guide the city as it moves forward. It also highlights a plan for anyone, regardless of how long they have been employed with the city, to understand its goals.
Referring to it as “a playbook for the lake,” Monogue said planning for the 99-page document found “a lot of positives.” The water quality is generally good. One goal is to ensure it stays that way or gets even better through meeting goals in the plan.
“I think it’s just an ongoing process,” Monogue said. “We want to keep the water quality so we don't have those issues in 20 or 30 years.”
Haney said 82% of phosphorous that enters the lake is provided through developed property around it. The first goal of the plan is to keep phosphorous levels below state-advised criteria for drainage lakes and ensure the dissolved oxygen levels stay above five to support the fish.
One objective is to ensure water quality goals are achieved and degrading water quality is detected through routine monitoring. Part of keeping phosphorus levels low is to educate property owners about their connection to the lake and how to practice healthy land management. A big part of that is to reduce runoff into the lake and reduce erosion from the nearby roads, Haney said.
Another goal focuses on healthy shorelands, which will protect water quality and provide essential habitat space. The plan is to restore about 1,000 feet over the next five years. Part of that includes making sure property owners understand the shoreland importance to the lake ecosystem and their roles in protecting areas and making informed land management decisions to minimize their impact on the lake. Shorelands can be visually appealing without being mowed down, Haney said. That way, they protect habitats and dissuade geese from using the water and shoreland.
An additional educational component of the plan includes ensuring users have an understanding of aquatic plants and how to eliminate invasive species. They can actively manage excessive plants to improve recreation, facilitate the predator/prey relationship and remove nutrients from the system to prevent overgrowth of algae and other plants.
A plant management plan is an important piece to the overall lake management plan and is an appendix on its own, Haney said.
Fish are also important. The plan outlines strategies to support healthy fishery, with an ideal end result of a balanced fish community. Objectives for that goal include an improved habitat for better reproduction and working closely with the DNR to develop a sustainable fisheries management strategy.
“I do not think it’s a burden on the parks department,” Monogue said of the plan. “From the city standpoint, we’re just excited to see it put into place.”
