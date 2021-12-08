Portage Fire Chief says unattended fire pit caused house fire

Portage Fire Department responded to a house fire Thursday night that Fire Chief Troy Haase said was caused by an unattended fire pit spreading to the exterior of the home.

Haase said there were no reported no injuries from the scene.

The department was dispatched to 612 E. Conant St. at 5:19 p.m. for the report of a house fire. Crews arrived on scene and reported seeing smoke and fire coming from the exterior of the home.

“Portage Fire Department fire crews were able to extinguish the fire before it extended any further into the residence. The crews removed the exterior siding to be sure the fire was fully extinguished,” Haase said.

Alliant Energy was called to the scene to secure the power. The fire caused the power to be shut down in the area to allow repairs to electrical service. Portage Police also assisted with helping access to the fire.

Haase said the department will be in the neighborhood Thursday to inform residents of the importance of fire prevention and escape planning and exiting.

