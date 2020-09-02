Portage Fire Chief to retire, city begins search for new hire

Portage Fire Chief Clayton Simonson will retire at the end of this year, prompting the city’s search for a replacement.
Simonson’s last day is Dec. 23. The city has started recruitment for new fire chief candidates, and hopes to fill the position by November, said City Administrator Shawn Murphy.
“We started the selection process with the intent to have a successor on board by late November, 2020 so that he/she can work with Chief Simonson for a couple weeks,” Murphy said.
Simonson has been with the Portage Fire Department for 41 years, 16 of those as fire chief.
“The job, to me, is exciting," Simonson said. "I love my job. If I didn’t like it, I wouldn’t have stuck with it this long. I do look forward to retirement and enjoying other things. Things will be different.”
The Portage Police and Fire commission is responsible for the position's hiring process. The selection and compensation package will need final approval from the city council.
Candidates are expected to have a minimum of 10 years of fire experience and a minimum of three to five years of management experience, according to the position description.
An associates degree in fire science, public safety administration or a fire technician certificate is required. The new hire will be responsible for managing three full-time firefighters, 29 paid, on-call firefighters, a fire inspector and an administrative assistant.
The department provides fire services for the city of Portage and four nearby townships, Caledonia, Lewiston, Fort Winnebago and Pacific.
The starting salary for the new hire will range from $62,277 to $93,425, and will include benefits. While the city does not have specific residency requirements for employees, the job description specifies it is desired for the chief to live in the city of Portage or within 15 miles of city limits, which is required within six months of being hired.
The police and fire commission is set to select five or six interview candidates next week, and will conduct first round interviews the week of Sept. 14.
Common council is expected to vote on the commissions final selection at the Oct. 22 meeting, and the new chief is expected to being Nov. 23 or Nov. 30.
