Portage Fire Department fully staffed with calls rising

EPR FireWorks is the new reporting software the department is using. Haase said he had been using some of the data analysis tools of the program to take a look at inefficiencies within the Portage Fire Department. He found the average number of respondents to a fire call is worrisome.

Haase showed the board a graph showing the average number of people who respond to a call. The department can often get somewhere between four and six people to respond to fire calls.

“That’s an issue because you need five people to operate the fire engine,” Haase said. He added they often get 10 people to respond to a call but it is something the department is working to improve.

Another issue the department has according to Haase is that some of the paid on-call firefighters live far from Portage and the fire hall, 119 W. Pleasant Street. He joked that he has a solution for all firefighters to live within ten blocks of the fire hall.

CADET PROGRAM

The Portage Fire Department Firefighter Cadet Program is new for high school students this year and the fire department is partnering with the Portage School District.