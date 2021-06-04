Portage Fire Department promotes from within

New leadership roles have been filled at the Portage Fire Department. The roles have always been available, but new fire chief Troy Haase filled the position to give the engineers more leadership opportunities.
“It is not going to change much within the department at first. It is a chance to switch from task-oriented work to more individual responsibilities,” Haase said.
Four full-time engineers were promoted in a small ceremony Wednesday at the fire station in Portage.
Ryan Armson started with the department as a paid on-call member in 2005 and was promoted to Lieutenant in 2014, hired as full-time engineer last year.
“Today we are here to celebrate his promotion to Inspector-Engineer,” Haase said.
Matt Asch has a similar story, he joined the department in 1998 and rose to captain in 2012. Asch was hired as a full-time engineer in 2018 and this week was promoted to lieutenant-engineer.
Brian Bonovetz has been with the Portage Fire Department for almost 30 years. He started in 1993, promoted to deputy chief in 2010 and hired as a full-time engineer in 2018. Bonovetz was also promoted to lieutenant-engineer earlier this week.
The most veteran member of the Portage Fire Department to be promoted was Mark Bublitz. He has been with the department since 1984. Bublitz was named assistant chief in 1995 and was hired to be a full-time engineer the following year.
“Mark was promoted to the rank of lieutenant in 2020. Today we are here to celebrate his promotion to captain-engineer,” Haase said.
Another reason for these promotions is to reduce confusion on scene with full-time engineers and paid on-call firefighters.
“In the past paid on-calls would be in charge on scene and engineers would follow,” Haase said. “Now, these promoted officers will be in charge on scene when I am not present.”
The families of the promoted officers were invited to the event to take part in the pinning ceremony.
“It is tradition for the families to participate in the ceremony. Family members pinned their badges and collar brass on the officers,” Haase said. “Families are important for these men. It goes for fire, police and military. They need their families to go back to at night. It is essential we have the support of our families, especially on those 24-hour shifts away from home.”
Haase said the department is short-handed with paid on-call firefighters. A department with a coverage area of about 170 square miles, serving the city of Portage and towns of Caledonia, Lewiston, Pacific and Fort Winnebago, and 16,400 people should have 35 paid on-call officers.
“We have 21 right now,” Haase said.
Paid on-call firefighters are similar to full-time firefighters, Haase said. They go through 30 hours of training to get acquainted with how things are done in Portage.