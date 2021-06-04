Portage Fire Department promotes from within

“Mark was promoted to the rank of lieutenant in 2020. Today we are here to celebrate his promotion to captain-engineer,” Haase said.

Another reason for these promotions is to reduce confusion on scene with full-time engineers and paid on-call firefighters.

“In the past paid on-calls would be in charge on scene and engineers would follow,” Haase said. “Now, these promoted officers will be in charge on scene when I am not present.”

The families of the promoted officers were invited to the event to take part in the pinning ceremony.

“It is tradition for the families to participate in the ceremony. Family members pinned their badges and collar brass on the officers,” Haase said. “Families are important for these men. It goes for fire, police and military. They need their families to go back to at night. It is essential we have the support of our families, especially on those 24-hour shifts away from home.”

Haase said the department is short-handed with paid on-call firefighters. A department with a coverage area of about 170 square miles, serving the city of Portage and towns of Caledonia, Lewiston, Pacific and Fort Winnebago, and 16,400 people should have 35 paid on-call officers.

“We have 21 right now,” Haase said.