Portage Fire responds to semi-trailer fire on interstate

A semi trailer full of soybeans was damaged by a fire on the side of Interstate 90/94 Monday night.

Portage Fire Department were called to a report of a semi-trailer fire on Interstate 90/94 at 7 p.m.

Portage Fire Chief Troy Haase said the driver of the semi-truck was able to disconnect the truck before it become engulfed in flames. The semi-trailer was carrying soybean seeds and began to spill onto the road as plastic totes carrying them melted.

Haase said the semi-trailer was pulled over on the side of the interstate near an off ramp on the interstate south of the Baraboo River Waterfowl Production area where I-90 meets I-39.

There were no reported injuries from this incident. While Portage Fire crews were on the way to the call they were advised the semi-trailer was fully engulfed in flames that was parked on the side of the interstate around 7 p.m. on Monday.

Haase said the fire started by the dual wheels of the trailer which cause the flames to ignite the trailer.