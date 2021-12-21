 Skip to main content
Portage Fire responds to semi-trailer fire on interstate
Portage Fire responds to semi-trailer fire on interstate

122221-port-news-trailer-fire-3

Soybean seeds spilled onto the interstate on Monday night after the semi-trailer fire.

 PORTAGE FIRE DEPARTMENT/Contributed

A semi trailer full of soybeans was damaged by a fire on the side of Interstate 90/94 Monday night.

Portage Fire Department were called to a report of a semi-trailer fire on Interstate 90/94 at 7 p.m.

Portage Fire Chief Troy Haase said the driver of the semi-truck was able to disconnect the truck before it become engulfed in flames. The semi-trailer was carrying soybean seeds and began to spill onto the road as plastic totes carrying them melted.

Haase said the semi-trailer was pulled over on the side of the interstate near an off ramp on the interstate south of the Baraboo River Waterfowl Production area where I-90 meets I-39.

There were no reported injuries from this incident. While Portage Fire crews were on the way to the call they were advised the semi-trailer was fully engulfed in flames that was parked on the side of the interstate around 7 p.m. on Monday.

Haase said the fire started by the dual wheels of the trailer which cause the flames to ignite the trailer.

The Wisconsin State Patrol and Columbia County highway department on scene to assist with traffic control on the interstate. Aspirus MedEvac was also on scene to monitor the firefighter wellness. Blystone’s Towing was able to safely remove the trailer.

